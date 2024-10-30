Going the distance: Martin’s journey to IMCOM-Europe

WIESBADEN, Germany – When Martin Heinen joined Installation Management Command-Europe (IMCOM-E) as a commercial sponsorship executive, he stepped into a role that had never existed before. In this newly created position, Heinen brings not only a fresh perspective but also a deep commitment to supporting U.S. Army garrisons across Europe.



A local national from Erkelenz, a suburb of Mönchengladbach, Germany’s far west, Heinen began his career in public service with the U.S. Army as a budget analyst at USAG Wiesbaden in 2015 and eventually joined the public affairs office as a community relations specialist.



“I thought I’d only be there a couple of years, but then I climbed the career ladder and stayed,” said Heinen, reflecting on his nearly decade-long journey with the Army.



Through his work as a budget analyst and later in host-nation relations, he developed an understanding of both the financial and cultural intricacies that support Army operations abroad.



In his new role with IMCOM-Europe’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR), Heinen’s mission is to attract sponsorships from European businesses, especially those unfamiliar with Army operations. “The income from sponsorships helps offset MWR program costs, allowing garrisons to provide better services to soldiers and their families,” said Heinen.



This unique role requires bridging cultural divides, and as a German employee, he’s well-positioned to do just that.



The journey to IMCOM-Europe reflects Heinen’s lifelong interest in international relations.



His connection to American culture runs deep, having spent time studying abroad in the Netherlands and the U.S. while also interning with sports management organizations.



Through his experiences abroad, Heinen could put his various language skills into practice, of which he speaks five, and gain new experiences in multi-cultural societies.



It was in Germany, however, that he met his American wife, Tatiana, a volunteer with the United Service Organizations (USO) whose family was stationed in Wiesbaden.



Together, they’ve built a vibrant life that bridges their respective cultures, celebrating both German and American traditions.



Heinen’s personal commitment to cross-cultural exchange extends beyond his professional role.



An avid baseball enthusiast, he founded and continues to manage a baseball club in his hometown. “I may live hours away now, but I still manage everything remotely,” he said.



The team, the Black Caps, is a source of pride and a testament to his dedication to fostering community—much like his role with the Army, where he builds relationships that strengthen U.S.-German ties.



As a participant in IMCOM-Europe’s Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP), Heinen gained invaluable insight into Army leadership. “The program connected me with leaders from garrisons across Europe, helping me better understand the diverse communities IMCOM serves,” said Heinen.



This exposure not only shaped his approach to his work but also helped prepare him for the challenges of his new role.



Looking forward, Heinen is eager to leave his mark on IMCOM-Europe by fostering partnerships that enhance MWR programs. “It’s rewarding to know that my work helps make this feel like home for American soldiers and their families,” said Heinen.



With each partnership, Heinen strengthens the bonds between the Army and its host nations, building a community that transcends borders.

