PoM restoration project protects endangered orchid

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (Oct. 30, 2024) – An ongoing environmental restoration project at the U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey aims to protect an endangered plant located on the installation. Yadon’s Piperia, also known as Yadon’s rein orchid, is a rare and endangered species of orchid that is native to PoM and only found in Monterey Pine forests.



Despite its small size, Yadon’s Piperia plays an important role in the local ecosystem, serving as a food source for pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The flower is characterized by its slender stem, small white flowers and distinctive green stripes on its leaves. It was listed as federally endangered under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1998 due to its dwindling population.



“California is one of the most biodiverse regions of the world due to our unique climate and topography,” said Julia Parrish, PoM’s natural resource program manager. “California has evolved to have very unique species, including many rein orchids. This is not an orchid you would grow in your home; it is here as a food source for pollinators and critical insects.”



The restoration project, which is being managed by both the PoM environmental division and the City of Monterey public works department, is expected to take approximately one month and is primarily focused on removing trees that fell during the winter storms over the past year. The fallen trees may prevent growth of Yadon’s Piperia, as the plant grows underground and emerges in the winter. The restoration project has been strategically planned to be completed while the flower is still submerged, thus alleviating concerns of unintended destruction.



“The City of Monterey’s public works department works with us through an intergovernmental service agreement,” Parrish said. “Whether it’s large projects like this, or repairing a roof or bathroom on PoM, it is City of Monterey workers who are the ones working on it since PoM doesn’t have those capabilities.”



On PoM, Yadon’s Piperia is primarily found near the dormitories and along the fence of the Huckleberry Hill Preserve. The population of Yadon’s Piperia has declined significantly due to habitat loss and fragmentation, making conservation and restoration efforts like this essential to ensure the survival of this unique species. Deer browse, non-native plants and future development are also threats to the survival of this orchid. The PoM environmental division is closely monitoring the plant and managing impacts to it, including this restoration project.



“PoM environmental division has a number of environmental projects that are lined up from now until 2030,” Parrish said. “The goal is to try to get the forest on PoM to be healthier and more sustainable. It’s important to have a healthy forest not just for the Yadon’s Piperia, but also for the wildlife in the area and for the mental health of people who use this area to relieve stress.”



Service members, staff and visitors to PoM can reduce impacts to the Yadon’s Piperia by staying on established walkways, honoring signs posted for closed areas and not disturbing or collecting plants. To report damage or for additional information about Yadon’s Piperia or the restoration project, visit the PoM environmental division’s website here: https://home.army.mil/monterey/my-fort/all-services/environmental.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.30.2024 17:45 Story ID: 484272 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PoM restoration project protects endangered orchid, by John Goulette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.