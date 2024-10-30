Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: Fall 2024 views at Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area

    Fort McCoy's Trout Falls in Pine View Recreation Area

    This photo, taken Oct. 10, 2024, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Photos taken Oct. 10, 2024, show the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis., with a fall setting of fall colors.

    On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.

    The recreation area covers hundreds of acres and can be a great place to visit in the fall.

    People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    Pine View Recreation Area
    Trout Falls

