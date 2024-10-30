Try an autumn visit to Fort McCoy’s Pine View Campground, Pine View Recreation Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | This photo, taken Oct. 10, 2024, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | This photo, taken Oct. 10, 2024, shows the La Crosse River as it flows through the Pine View Recreation Area and over Trout Falls at Fort McCoy, Wis. On Fort McCoy’s western side, in an area near the cantonment area and nested in between other training areas, is the Pine View Recreation Area. It includes Pine View Campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range. The recreation area covers hundreds of acres and can be a great place to visit in the fall. People can learn more about the recreation area and all it has to offer the public by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The busy 2024 summer season is over at Pine View Campground and Pine View Recreation Area and now the fall season begins, and with it brings more recreation opportunities at this unique Wisconsin destination.



The campground has a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available to people who want to stop by this unique campground nestled in Pine View Recreation Area, said Maintenance Supervisor/Facility Manager Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



“Pine View Recreation Area offers four-season, year-round activities to include camping, hiking, fishing, and more,” Karis said. And in the fall, there’s lots to enjoy as well.



“In the entire Pine View Recreation Area there’s opportunities to enjoy some fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities,” he said. “This is a wonderful place with lots to offer.”



Pine View Campground is part of the Pine View Recreation Area. Celebrating 52 years of use in 2024, Pine View Recreation Area includes hundreds of acres of publicly accessible land with miles hiking trails, the La Crosse River that’s home to several species of trout, Trout Falls on the La Crosse River, Suukjak Sep Lake and Suukjak Sep Creek, the campground, Whitetail Ridge Ski Area, and Sportsman’s Range.



Karis noted that seeing fall colors, especially around Trout Falls, is as picturesque as it gets. “If you want to see something incredibly beautiful, then come see Trout Falls,” Karis said in previous news articles.



One activity includes participating in Wisconsin’s fishing season, which prospective anglers can partake in along the La Crosse River in the Pine View Recreation Area near the campground. The annual Wisconsin trout season continues through Oct. 15.



Anglers must have the required Fort McCoy fishing license and related Wisconsin fishing license and trout stamp to be able to fish on the installation. Learn more about fishing rules and requirements for Fort McCoy by visiting the Fort McCoy iSportsman page at https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net.



“Suukjak Sep Lake also offers a place for anglers to try their hand at fishing,” Karis said.



The lake was formerly known as Squaw Lake. The new name, Suukjak Sep, translates to “black wolf” in the Ho-Chunk language and was renamed recently. The lake is a man-made impoundment on Suukjak Sep Creek which was also recently renamed. The creek itself was named Squaw Creek sometime in the mid-1800s.



Every spring the lake is stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout, too, and it has a natural population of other species of fish to include bluegill and bass. Fort McCoy fishing rules also apply for Suukjak Sep Lake and all permits and licenses are required. Refer to the Fort McCoy iSportsman website, https://ftmccoy.isportsman.net, for more information.



Also, in late fall is hunting season at Fort McCoy and the campground remains open through November. Hunters can bring their campers or rent a camper during the ongoing archery season in October through November or the gun-deer season in November.



And also nearby at the Sportsman's Range, which is part of the Pine View Recreation Area, that area will be open for sighting in deer rifles on specific dates. Appointments can also be scheduled.



Pine View Campground visitors and recreation area visitors also, as long as weather permits, can set up a tactics paintball event, which is located next to Whitetail Ridge Ski Area. Pine View’s outdoor recreation staff needs just 48-hours’ notice that a group wants to play so they can make sure to have proper staff out there to support it.



And there’s more, Karis said. The equipment-issue operation at Recreational Equipment Checkout also remains be fully available.



Some of the services that are available at the campground include:



• full-service campsites and cabins, including many new cabins.



• fishing and hiking trails (for guests only).



• lake/beach (no lifeguards on duty).



• rental equipment.



• shuffleboard.



• miniature golf.



• comfort stations (toilets/showers).



• camp store (retail items, such as wood, are available via delivery to sites).



• yurts, tent sites, and basic electric sites.



• playgrounds and pavilions.



• basketball, volleyball, and horseshoes areas.



Karis said, “Visit the campground and the recreation area in the fall. There’s so much to enjoy here and it’s a beautiful area. Come and see what’s here.”



The campground reservation office is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To reserve a site or a cabin, call 608-388-3517. For additional information, such as rates and fees, go to https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground.



(The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation contributed to this article.)