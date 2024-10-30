Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Partners with Local Agricultural Group to Support Community

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Story by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i — In recent weeks, Soldiers and local youth rolled up their sleeves alongside community members at Hui Mahiʻai ʻĀina, a nonprofit devoted to sustainable agriculture. This heartfelt collaboration, led by the members of the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi’s Religious Support Office (RSO), brought new energy to the āina (land) while strengthening bonds with the surrounding community. The project reflected the Army’s commitment to give back, honoring the Hawaiian value of mālama — caring for both people and land.

    Through collaborative efforts, the RSO team, helped prepare and maintain gardens, ensuring the land remains a viable resource for community members and a testament to sustainability in agriculture. Volunteers reflected on the project as a meaningful way to connect with and honor the community that supports the Army in so many ways.

    These projects exemplify service beyond recognition, focusing on connection and contribution. The initiatives showcase U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi's dedication to fostering unity and mutual support between military personnel and local communities.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.30.2024 14:57
    Location: HAWAII, US
