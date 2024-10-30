Army Partners with Local Agricultural Group to Support Community

Photo By Robert Haynes | USAG-HI RSO and Wheeler Chapel conducts young adults and youth service project at Hui...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | USAG-HI RSO and Wheeler Chapel conducts young adults and youth service project at Hui Mahi ai Aina (Auntie Blanche’s) to allow Soldiers to share testimony and develop religious education in the form acting on one’s faith by “hand’s on” learning. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i — In recent weeks, Soldiers and local youth rolled up their sleeves alongside community members at Hui Mahiʻai ʻĀina, a nonprofit devoted to sustainable agriculture. This heartfelt collaboration, led by the members of the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi’s Religious Support Office (RSO), brought new energy to the āina (land) while strengthening bonds with the surrounding community. The project reflected the Army’s commitment to give back, honoring the Hawaiian value of mālama — caring for both people and land.



Through collaborative efforts, the RSO team, helped prepare and maintain gardens, ensuring the land remains a viable resource for community members and a testament to sustainability in agriculture. Volunteers reflected on the project as a meaningful way to connect with and honor the community that supports the Army in so many ways.



These projects exemplify service beyond recognition, focusing on connection and contribution. The initiatives showcase U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi's dedication to fostering unity and mutual support between military personnel and local communities.