336th Training Group debuts world’s largest parachuting simulator system

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The 336th Training Group recently gained ownership of 17 new parachute simulators that will assist in training at-risk personnel.



“Our globally recognized parachute simulator trains aircrew members for real-world scenarios, improving canopy control and emergency response, ultimately reducing injuries and saving lives,” said Russ Lascink, PARASIM military sales and training vice president. “The Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape headquarters community is paving the way to ensure all aircrew personnel are equipped to handle chaotic parachute ejections or bailouts.”



The 22nd Training Squadron has the second largest jump program within Air Education Training Command, deploying more than 2,000 canopies a year, both static and free fall.



As the largest and most up-to-date parachuting simulation network in the world, these simulators are expected to revolutionize the 22nd TRS’ SV85A Emergency Parachute and Water Survival Training course curriculum. Master Sgt. Matthew Greer, the 336th Training Group Parachute Program Manager explained prior to the simulators, SERE instructors were having to place students in an imaginative scenario, whereas now, students can actively participate and visualize first-hand a variety of potential emergency situations. “With this new system, it not only shows [students] the dynamic challenges that they’re going to face during a real-world event, but it’s also simulating canopy control, parachute malfunctions, and other various emergency scenarios,” said Greer. The new equipment comes with the capability to simulate different weather conditions such as rain, fog, and snow, as well as different times of the day. The scenarios can also be programmed to add various effects jumpers may have at the time, such as night vision goggles.



“It’s the most realistic representation you could get of jumping out of an aircraft and being under canopy, other than actually doing it,” said Senior Airman Devin Lates, 22nd TRS non-commissioned officer in charge of SV85A training.



The simulators are expected to be put to use as early as the next SV85A class, October 28, 2024 and bolster the 336th TRG’s ability to train at-risk personnel for surviving a potential isolation event so that they may return with honor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2024 Date Posted: 10.30.2024 15:05 Story ID: 484244 Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 336th Training Group debuts world’s largest parachuting simulator system, by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.