TRADOC to Participate in Los Angeles Total Army Career Fair

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va – The U.S. Army will be hosting a Total Army Career Fair event Nov. 1-2 at the SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The event, which will be free and open to the public, will include representatives for civilian vacancies, as well as recruiters from the Active, Guard, and Reserve components.



The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will be among one of the many participating Army Commands at this event, to include U.S. Army Recruiting Command, U.S. Army Forces Command, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Medical Command, and more.



The Total Army Career Fair will offer on-the-spot job offers for full-time civilian positions in a variety of career fields, including medical, logistics, education, construction, human resources and many more.



Representatives from the TRADOC Civilian Human Resources Directorate will be in attendance with hopes of increasing visibility and showcasing the critical role civilians play across Army, and more specifically, TRADOC.



“The career fair is designed to elevate the Army as an ‘Employer of Choice’ and promote the unique opportunities available to civilians within the Army,” explained Eboni Murry, director, TRADOC CHRD. “It will also contribute to retention by attracting motivated individuals who align with the Army’s mission and values, offering them growth-oriented career options within a well-supported professional environment.”



TRADOC CHRD hopes attendees will take with them a clear understanding of the Army’s civilian career opportunities and how they can contribute to the Army’s mission without serving in uniform, as well as benefit from the direct engagement with recruiters, access to on-the-spot hiring, and the resources necessary to pursue a meaningful career with TRADOC.



To maximize their success at the career fair, Murry advises attendees to research available positions beforehand to make targeted inquiries, bring updated resumes to take advantage of on-the-spot hiring opportunities, and stay open-minded to exploring the diverse opportunities available to them.



To register for the event, visit https://apply.army.mil/Home/RegistrationRequest?Length=4.

