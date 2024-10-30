Army Reserve leaders march for Kings County veterans

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major, take part in the 2nd Annual Brooklyn Veterans Parade and Resource Fair Oct. 26. The parade and fair were organized and hosted by the Veterans Action Group Buffalo Soldiers of America. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Army Reserve leaders took part in the 2nd Annual Brooklyn Veterans Parade and Resource Fair here Oct. 26, marching along Eastern Parkway to Grand Army Plaza.



Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as one of the parade’s grand marshals.



“Today, we honor all who have answered the call to serve,” Belanger said during her keynote speech at the Brooklyn Public Library following the parade. “Veterans have a positive impact on their communities, and their service equips them with valuable skills and experiences.”



The parade and fair were organized and hosted by the Veterans Action Group Buffalo Soldiers of America. The resource fair featured partners to support veterans with resources such as job and career help, mental health services, social services, civic services and discounted entertainment for veterans and military families.



“About 200,000 service members transition to civilian life each year, but for some, the transition is not always easy,” said Belanger, who was joined at the event by Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major. “We owe it to these men and women to make sure they transition from active-duty careers with the skills and experience to find meaningful employment.”



According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Brooklyn is home to nearly 34,000 veterans whose service ranges from World War II to post-9/11 conflicts. The largest group of Brooklyn’s veterans comes from the Vietnam era, representing one-third of the total.



“In the United States, we have about 18 million veterans who have served – about 7 percent of the adult population. The United States now has the largest population of young veterans since the Vietnam War,” Belanger explained. “Veterans throughout our nation’s history have earned our undying gratitude, and we will never forget their sacrifices.”