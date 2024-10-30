St. Louis District Recognizes Bronze de Fleury Medal Recipient

Col. Andy Pannier, St. Louis District commander awarded the bronze de Fleury medal on Aug. 1, 2024, at the Inland Waterways Users Board meeting to Rivers Project Manager, Andrew Schimpf.
Schimpf was awarded the de Fleury medal for his selfless service and dedication to the mission, stakeholders and the public. Since 1985, Schimpf has served with distinction throughout his career in various positions within the St. Louis District, culminating as the Rivers Project Manager and Navigation Business Line Manager. In this position, he consistently made substantial contributions to program delivery, mentored generations of employees and was routinely sought-out to provide critical information to the navigation industry.
His initiative, drive and attitude were consistently recognized by the navigation industry, partners, peers and regional counterparts. Having detailed knowledge of lock operations and the ability to implement a business model that addresses critical repairs has impacted those he has served with and positively impacted the mission.
