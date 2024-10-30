Navy Chief, Navy Pride: IWTC Monterey GAFB CPO Induction Ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico | U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Maryse Keyser,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Evelyn D'Errico | U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician Collection Chief Petty Officer Maryse Keyser, Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow instructor, cuts the cake at the Fiscal Year 2025 Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024. The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking the transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn J. D’Errico) see less | View Image Page

“Consistency and reliability in the face of uncertainty is what makes a Navy Chief,” said U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler Chief Petty Officer Aaron Stevens, Navy Air Technical Training Center Pensacola Learning Site Goodfellow fire instructor. “I am the example.”



The Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Detachment Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, hosted a pinning ceremony for ten Sailors to be promoted to chief petty officer during the 2025 Fiscal Year Chief Petty Officer Pinning Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas on Sept. 27.





The rank of chief petty officer was established in 1893. Today, chiefs are revered for their technical expertise within their ratings, superior administrative abilities and strong leadership proficiency. Chiefs serve as both supervisors and advocates for their Sailors, bridging the gap between the Navy's officer and enlisted personnel.



“I am honored to be here today to celebrate a significant milestone in the careers of newly appointed chief petty officers,” said Lt. Cmdr. Yolanda Gutierrez, IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow commander. “This ceremony is not just a formality, it’s profound recognition of dedication leadership and commitment to our Navy and our nation.”



Becoming a CPO requires passing an exam, exceptional performance evaluations and board selection. Once selected, service members must complete a six-week initiation involving physical fitness evaluations, team-building exercises, leadership training and education on Navy history and traditions.





“We’re so excited that you’ve joined us,” said Cryptological Technician Interpretive Master Chief Petty Officer Jacqueline Hughes, FY25 CPO Pinning Ceremony guest speaker. “And we can’t wait to see what you'll do. Welcome to the mess, my new sisters and brothers.”



After being pinned with their anchors, each chief received a combination cover, signifying a new position of leadership and responsibility.





“It’s not just a promotion, it’s an honor to be part of an influential leadership group within the Navy known as the Chief’s Mess,” said Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler Chief Petty Officer Christopher Williams, Navy Air Technical Training Center Pensacola Learning Site Goodfellow fire instructor. “Pinning the anchors is a culmination of years of hard work and determination.”