TRICARE Dental Program Premiums Decrease Effective Nov. 1

Courtesy Photo | TRICARE Dental Program premium rates change periodically to stay current with the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TRICARE Dental Program premium rates change periodically to stay current with the market while maintaining affordable coverage for you and your family. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – If you’re enrolled in the TRICARE Dental Program, your TDP monthly premiums will decrease for coverage effective Nov. 1. These new rates will remain in effect until Feb. 28, 2025.



“TDP premium rates change periodically,” said Douglas Elsesser, a program analyst with the Dental Program Section of the TRICARE Health Plan at the Defense Health Agency. “This helps premiums stay current with the market while maintaining affordable coverage for you and your family.”



The TDP is a voluntary dental plan available to active duty family members, as well as National Guard and Reserve members and their family members. Administered by United Concordia, TDP provides coverage both CONUS and OCONUS.



Dental coverage is separate from your TRICARE medical coverage. You must be enrolled in the TDP to get benefits. The sponsor must have at least 12 months of military service left to enroll, as described in the TRICARE Dental Program Handbook.



Do you want to learn more about eligibility and enrollment? Check out the TRICARE Dental Program.



Premiums depend on the sponsor’s status (active duty, Selected Reserve, or Individual Ready Reserve) and the type of enrollment:



• Sponsor Only

• Single: One family member, excluding the sponsor

• Family: More than one family member, excluding the sponsor

• Sponsor and family: Applies only to Selected Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve members



See below for premiums, effective Nov. 1, 2024, through Feb. 28, 2025.



Active Duty

• Sponsor only: Not applicable

• Single (one family member, not the sponsor): $12.10 (down from $12.36)

• Family (more than one family member, not the sponsor): $31.46 (down from $32.13)



Selected Reserve and Individual Ready Reserve (Mobilization)

• Sponsor only: $12.10 (down from $12.36)

• Single: $30.25 (down from $32.13)

• Family: $78.64 (down from $80.33)

• Sponsor and family: $90.74 (down from $92.69)



Individual Ready Reserve (Non-Mobilization)

• Sponsor only: $30.25 (down from $30.89)

• Single: $30.25 (down from $30.89)

• Family: $78.64 (down from $80.83)

• Sponsor and family: $108.89 (down from $111.89)



When paying premiums, you pay for the next month’s coverage. You can pay by military pay system allotment to make this easier. If allotment isn’t available to you, other options include bank electronic funds transfer, credit card, or debit card. Review your options for how to pay your premiums.



In addition to monthly premiums, you also have cost-shares for certain dental services. These costs haven’t changed.



The TDP doesn’t have an annual deductible. But there are three plan maximums you should know. These haven’t changed, either.



• Annual service maximum: $1,500 per person/contract year

• Orthodontic lifetime maximum: $1,750 per person/lifetime

• Dental accident maximum: $1,200 per person/contract year



These maximums help manage costs for more complex or ongoing dental care.



To learn more about coverage and costs, visit the TRICARE and United Concordia TDP pages. Do you have questions about your coverage? Contact United Concordia for support.



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.