Time flies when you are having fun!

For the last decade, kids from ages three to fifteen have enjoyed outdoor activities in a safe, inclusive environment at the Gateway Region YMCA day camp. The Rivers Project Office working in partnership with the National Park Service, Missouri State Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, have taught hundreds of YMCA campers’ new skills and allowed them the opportunity to interact with nature at camp.



The camp held at the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary and National Great Rivers Museum allows for easy access to water sites and trails.

The curriculum of the five-week-long day camp introduces attendees to the Mississippi River ecosystem. The five to seven-year-old age group are known as Rookie Rangers, while the seven to thirteen-year-old age group begins with Ranger Basics. Each group then advances to the next level of either Blossoming Rangers, iRock! Rangers and finally join their peers in the eleven to fifteen-year-old age group for the Extreme Ranger camp.



This year’s camp theme was “Bringing Youth Outdoors Together” and that they did. The theme integrated into each program keeps the campers active both physically and mentally. Through this experience, campers build valuable leadership skills and learn to connect with nature and the outdoors. They experience archery, macro netting, fishing, canoeing and greenhouse operations. They also learn the USACE missions while learning what to do and not to do around water, which is a life skill. Public lands are here for the enjoyment of all.



Next year’s summer camp will begin the last week of May. More information located at: https://gwrymca.org/locations/south-city-family-ymca/summer-day-camp-south-city-ymca-1



Since 1885, the YMCA has provided children with outdoor camp opportunities that foster confidence and self-reliance.

