NAVWAR Supports AI Innovation through 2024 ANTX Prize Challenge

Photo By Ramon Go | 2431029-N-EG514-1020 SAN DIEGO (October 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, center,...... read more read more Photo By Ramon Go | 2431029-N-EG514-1020 SAN DIEGO (October 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Seiko Okano, center, Commander, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), poses with the winners of the 2024 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) at an award ceremony recognizing their achievements. John Pope, second from left in back row, Executive Director, NAVWAR and Carly Jackson, third from right in back row, Chief Technology Officer, NAVWAR were also in attendance. The 2024 AI ANTX Prize Challenge sought innovative data-driven, AI-enabled technologies to provide the warfighter with the ability to use unstructured language as means to gather information and more seamlessly interface with decision support systems. (U.S. Navy. photo by Ramon Go) see less | View Image Page

The winners of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (ANTX) Fiscal Year 2024 Challenge were recognized at a ceremony held at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) headquarters in San Diego, Oct. 29.



With a cash prize of $150,000 split between the first and second-place winners, the challenge sought innovative, data-driven, AI-enabled technologies to provide the warfighter with the ability to use unstructured language as means to gather information and more seamlessly interface with decision support systems.



The AI ANTX Prize Challenge was held in support of Project Overmatch, a high-priority Department of Navy initiative aimed at connected platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture (NOA) that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations. Critical to Project Overmatch is the development of networks, infrastructure, data architecture, tools and analytics that support the operational and developmental environment that will enable sustained maritime dominance for years to come.



In April, the ANTX Challenge opened for submissions from individuals or teams of participants as well as commercial and academic entities. From 18 applications, four teams were invited to proceed to the next stage, where they received a dataset from Project Overmatch’s Mission Autonomy Proving Ground for internal training and testing of their proposed approach and technology in early June.



“The Overmatch team has done it again!” said Carly Jackson, chief technology officer at NAVWAR. “These digital ANTX events unleash the power of the platform, enabling us to demonstrate new capability and for our industry partners to gain meaningful feedback from warfighters and Naval Research & Development Establishment (NR&DE) engineers and at relevant speeds.”



Based on the submissions received as a result of this prize challenge, the long-term goal is to develop an intelligent assistant on an operational watch-floor environment which monitors multiple conversations and responds accordingly. The assistant would be capable of monitoring status, provide predictive analytics to inform decision-making, respond to directed questions and suggest courses of action.



The winning team was Axiom AI, receiving $100,000, while Defense Unicorns won $50,000 for placing second. NAVWAR Commander Rear Adm. Seiko Okano presented both teams with their prize checks.



“I would like to thank all the companies who participated in this event. The commitment to innovation and progress is truly inspiring, and it is through these efforts that we are able to push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Okano. “The competitive nature of these prize challenges allows us to quickly move to contract awards, so we look forward to hosting future prize challenges to further our collaborative and innovative partnerships with industry.”



Visit challenge.gov to see the current prize challenges accepting submissions.



About NAVWAR:

NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.