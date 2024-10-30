Knight’s Table reopens: Enhancing quality of life for Airmen

RAF LAKENHEATH, England – The Knight’s Table Dining Facility at RAF Lakenheath is scheduled to reopen Nov. 1, following extensive renovations designed to enhance healthier dining options and improve the quality of life for Airmen.

The newly refurbished facility now offers a wider variety of meal choices, more comfortable seating areas, and more common areas for Airmen, underscoring the base's commitment to supporting the well-being of its personnel.

The Knight’s Table serves Airmen and base personnel from the 48th Fighter Wing. According to facility leadership, the upgrades will directly benefit the base’s internal community by creating a more inviting, nutritious, and accessible environment for Airmen. The reopened dining hall offers everything from traditional favorites to a range of healthy, diverse meal options to support the physical fitness and morale of Lakenheath's personnel.

“The goal of the renovations was to modernize the space and turn it into a spot for Airmen to connect with each other and learn about each other's jobs,” said Carlton Read, 48th Force Support Squadron food service officer. “The changes stemmed from the feedback we received from Airmen. What started as a project to switch out the flooring became something we hope Airmen will utilize in their everyday life.”

With the base hosting two F-15E Strike Eagle squadrons and two F-35A Lightning II squadrons, the Knight’s Table is critical in ensuring that airmen have access to convenient, high-quality meals to keep them mission-ready. The dining facility offers a streamlined layout for high-traffic times, such as during shift changes for aircrew and ground staff.

“There was a reason behind every change,” said Master Sgt. Aaron Vasquez, 48th FSS food service section chief. “After talking with the Airmen that work in the facility we decided to change the color of the walls alongside the changes in the food quality. It’s already hard for Airmen to be away from family so the bright color changes seemed fitting.”

This renovation is part of a broader effort to invest in base infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements for the U.S. Air Forces in Europe. The updated Knight’s Table serves as a model of the Air Force’s ongoing dedication to supporting its people by providing them with the resources they need to succeed in any challenging or demanding field.

