Soldier encourages friend to commit sexual assault, both sentenced to prison

A Soldier who persuaded his friend to sexually assault another Soldier in May of 2022 were convicted and sentenced to prison.



While stationed at Camp Humphreys, Pfc. Quentin D. Fontenot, 22, approached his friend and co-worker Pfc. Ethan K. Fintroy, also 22, and encouraged him to sexually assault Fontenot’s then girlfriend.



Fintroy agreed to the plan and carried out the sexual assault in the barracks on May 27, 2022.



Several months later, the victim filed a restricted report prior to departing Korea for her new duty station at Fort Liberty, N.C.



A few months after arriving at Fort Liberty, the victim un-restricted the report and the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division Carolinas Field Office and Far East Field Office conducted an investigation.



The government’s sole evidence at Fontenot’s trial was the victim’s testimony, which showed he played a critical role in facilitating the crime and encouraging Flintroy to sexually assault the victim.



After Fontenot was found guilty, Flintroy admitted in court during his trial to the sexual assault and apologized to the victim.



Fontenot was convicted by a military judge on Oct. 8 of two specifications of aiding and abetting a sexual assault. He was sentenced to 21 months confinement, reduction in rank to E1 and a dishonorable discharge.



Flintroy pleaded guilty on Oct. 17 to two specifications of sexual assault and was sentenced by a military judge to 26 months confinement, reduction in rank to E1 and a dishonorable discharge.



“These two verdicts demonstrate our commitment to justice, even in the face of overwhelming fear and manipulation,” said Cpt. Danny Lim, lead prosecutor, Seventh Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “We will not tolerate any crime, anywhere in the world and hope this case will encourage other victims to step forward, regardless of the situations they find themselves in.”



“This case’s successful prosecution underscores the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s steadfast commitment to upholding military standards and safeguarding our core values,” said Special Agent Robert Prestridge, CID Eglin Resident Unit.



This was the first referred case by the OSTC – Korea-Japan Field Office.



The case was prosecuted by Lim and Cpt. Kristofher Beralo, Seventh Circuit, Army OSTC and Cpt. Cameron Rink, Trial Counsel, 2nd Infantry Division.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.30.2024 10:41 Story ID: 484215 Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier encourages friend to commit sexual assault, both sentenced to prison, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.