Main Exchange food court to reopen with expanded seating

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Fort Gregg-Adams Main Exchange food court will reopen Oct. 31 with more than double the previous seating capacity, as work continues to finish the project.



“We’re going from 122 to a 272-seat capacity,” said Exchange General Manager Lajima Marshall-Pierce. “It’s going to bring a lot of excitement.”



The food court gets especially overcrowded on weekends when service member usage spikes, as their families and people from neighboring communities come in, said Exchange Food Court Manager Chad Mullins.



“You’ll have all the seats filled and probably at least a hundred to two hundred Soldiers trying to eat,” Mullins said.



The expansion will cut down on the need for Soldiers to eat outside, and permanent party personnel will not feel they have to avoid the food court due to overcrowding, Mullins said.



Contractors will continue work on the multimillion-dollar expansion expected to be finalized for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony in mid-December, Marshall-Pierce said.



According to a timeline provided by the Fort Gregg-Adams Exchange, the remaining upgrades include: 1) a replacement of the existing space seating, 2) the installation of two drink station counters with drink dispensers/ice machines, 3) the installation of the exterior signage, and 4) the installation of automatic doors to the main entrance.



These improvements are expected to be made by Nov. 27.



“So, for Thanksgiving we’ll have the front doors open,” Marshall-Pierce said.



While the Exchange awaits delivery of its new automatic doors, customers can use a new side door nearest the covered walkway to and from the commissary for more convenient access to the expanded seating and food court.



“Adding the extra door will definitely help provide easier access for customers,” Mullins said.



Previously during the expansion project, the only way into the facility for patrons had been the side entrance near Starbucks.



Food court stores impacted by the most recent closure for dining expansion project construction were Panda Express, Qdoba, Subway and Charley’s.



While the food court was closed, additional food trucks from local vendors set up outside of the Main Exchange. Customers also utilized food vendors at the PXtra and Express as alternatives to the Main Exchange.



The Exchange is currently engaged in discussions with several franchises to select a vendor replacement for the food court space formerly occupied by Arby’s.



For more information about AAFES stores and services here, call 804-861-5970 or visit https://www.shopmyexchange.com/company/storeDetails.jsp?storeId=1042401