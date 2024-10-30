The 86th Medical Group conducted a base-wide flu shot initiative exercise from Oct. 21-to Nov. 1, here.



The exercise focused on boosting the health and readiness of personnel by offering Airmen convenient access to flu vaccinations which are essential for preventing influenza and influenza related health issues. This initiative also ensures that the 86th MDG can effectively execute medical missions while on short notice.



“There are a lot of moving parts,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tandrea Wilson, 86th Healthcare Operations Squadron primary care flight chief. “Making sure we have the right amount of people at all the corresponding areas in the line, unpackaging and giving the vaccines, and managing that for 12 hours a day is what has allowed us to be very effective this week.”



The Installation Point of Dispensing Exercise aimed to ensure a swift and efficient response to future large-scale medical mission priorities and to boost readiness among Ramstein service members. The 86th MDG was able to get as many as 1,800 patients vaccinated in one day, showcasing the group’s capability to effectively respond to a possible emergency outbreak in the future.



“It is crucial that Airmen are prepared to combat the flu to ensure we can get the mission done quickly and safely”, said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nestor Galban, 86th HCOS aerospace medical technician.



The 86th MDG’s flu shot initiative highlights their commitment to safeguarding the health and readiness of Ramstein’s civilians and personnel. The team's hard work and dedication not only protected the community from the flu but also strengthened the sense of unity and camaraderie on the installation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2024 Date Posted: 10.30.2024 09:54 Story ID: 484212 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein AB prepares for the flu season, by A1C Dylan Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.