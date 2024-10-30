Combined Federal Campaign fundraiser offers 'one-stop shop' for holiday donations

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Just in time for the season of giving, Arnold Air Force Base team members looking to give back once again have an opportunity to easily direct their donation dollars to their charities of choice.

The annual Combined Federal Campaign fundraising drive is now underway. The campaign offers federal employees a streamlined means to support charities across the nation, around the globe and, in some cases, nonprofits within the communities they call home.

“CFC is like a one-stop shop for folks who want to donate,” said 2nd Lt. Christopher Lewis, CFC lead at Arnold AFB.

According to its website, the CFC, an initiative of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, is one of the world’s largest and most successful annual workplace charity programs. The CFC allows current federal employees, both civilian and uniformed, and federal retirees to donate to partnering charities near and abroad.

“Pledges made by federal civilian, postal and military donors during the campaign will support eligible nonprofit organizations that provide health and human service benefits throughout the world,” the CFC website states.

The campaign raises millions annually. Then-President John F. Kennedy formalized the CFC with an executive order in 1961. Since its inception, the CFC has raised nearly $8.7 billion for charities and communities in need.

Those wishing to give may do so through the CFC website at https://givecfc.org. The site also provides information on how to donate via the CFC Giving mobile app or through the CFC text-to-donate feature should donors prefer using one of these methods. Pledges may also be made using a paper form that may be printed from the CFC website. Paper forms can be submitted to the Arnold CFC team. Call 931-454-6995, 931-454-2308, 931-454-4403 or 931-454-6023 to reach the CFC representatives.

Donors can select whether they wish to make a one-time contribution or recurring donations through regular paycheck deductions at an amount and duration specified by the donor.

Contributors may also customize their donations by selecting the charity or charities to which they wish to give. Partnering charities may be found on the CFC website and could be searched for using parameters such as charity name, charitable cause, city, zip code and state.

A wide range of charities may be supported through CFC donations, from nationally renowned organizations such St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the American Red Cross to community food banks and area humane societies.

To be included on the CFC registry, charities must be vetted by the federal government, Lewis said.

There is no limit on the amount donors may contribute, but the minimum required allotment is $1 per pay period per selected charitable organization for recurring deductions. Those opting to donate to multiple charities may specify the amount to be contributed to each organization.

Some charities also allow donors to pledge volunteer hours for those preferring to give time rather than monetary donations.

The current CFC solicitation period ends Jan. 15, 2025, so those interested in giving have until that date to pledge their donations through the campaign.

Lewis said Arnold AFB is also vying against other bases and installations to see which can get the largest portion of their federal workforce to donate through the CFC.

“Call it friendly competition, and, because we also are a smaller base, we have the odds in our favor. It’s not a numbers game, really. It’s a percentage game,” Lewis said.

“A little bit can go a long way around here.”

