    Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security Visits NAVSCIATTS

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Story by Angela Fry 

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- Victor B. Minella, Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security, and staff members from U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker's office recently toured the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School's (NAVSCIATTS) facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi.

    Minella, John Keast, U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) staff director; Pat Thompson, Adam Barker, and Chris Vignes, members of the senator's staff, received updates from NAVSCIATTS Cmdr. Robert LeClerc and members of U.S. Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command's staff regarding the direction of the command and its continued support to combatant commanders' theater security cooperation priorities.

    During their visit to the Stennis Space Center, Minella and the SASC staff members also received a tour and command brief from Special Boat Team 22, NSW's only riverine capability. The tour included a Special Operations Craft-Riverine demonstration and also M134 machine gun familiarization.

    NAVSCIATTS trains and educates strategic allied and partner security force professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums; and serves as the U.S. Navy's premier security force assistance training asset. More than 14,000 partners from 129 partner nations have trained with this historic command since 1963.

