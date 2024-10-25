I Corps Soldier Spotlight: Pfc. Ahmad Haidari

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Soldiers join the Army for a variety of reasons. Some join to pay for college. Others join because they had a family member who served and wanted to continue that legacy.



For U.S. Army Pfc. Ahmad Haidari, 1-23 Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, it was all about becoming the best version of himself and doing his part in the strongest Army in the world.



“There are armies that may have more people than us,” said Haidari. “But when it comes to quality, I think we are the best. That’s what makes me proud. To serve in the best Army in the world.”



Haidari grew up in Lashkargah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan, a community ravaged by war and was the second most important city to the Taliban. He learned English by watching movies and is also fluent in Dari and Pashtu.

“After I graduated high school I worked for an advertising company,” he said. “We posted all the billboards around the city for UNICEF and that’s when I met the American Soldiers.”

It was after that meeting that Haidari knew he wanted to join the U.S. Army.

“Everyday of my life I saw American Soldiers patrolling by my house and by my school,” Haidari said. “At some point I realized that I wanted to become one of them. But I didn’t know how.”

After talking with the Americans, Haidari learned that he could become a linguist due to his ability to speak English.

“If you became a linguist and served for two years, you could get a visa to the United States,” Haidari said. “It was a token of appreciation for what we did.”

Haidari’s first unit was an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit conducting route clearance operations in the Kandahar region. Within just six months in that role, he was involved in three separate Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts while riding in U.S. vehicle convoys.

After the third explosion, Haidari was given the opportunity to work with U.S. Army Special Forces as a linguist.

“The biggest mission I did with Special Forces only had 24 Americans,” he said. “When it comes to those smaller groups, communication is easier for me. It made completing each mission a lot more efficient.”

In 2020, Haidari finished his 24 months of service as a linguist and applied for a U.S. visa. He then moved to Colorado and enlisted in the Army a few years later.

Haidari wanted to pursue his dream of becoming Special Forces but couldn’t immediately due to not being a U.S. Citizen at the time. He enlisted as a 91S, Stryker Mechanic, and plans to apply for the Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) course.

“I love the teamwork and the sense of brotherhood that comes with Special Forces,” Haidari said. “The second thing is I want to be the best. Sometimes I go to the gym and see dozens of people who are better than me. But that doesn’t stop me from trying to be amongst them.”

After years of waiting, in 2024, Haidari was granted full citizenship in the United States.

“When I joined, I never would have thought I could make it,” Haidari said. “Sometimes I think that I’m still sleeping and all of this is a dream.”

Haidari has been stationed at JBLM since December 2023, serving with the 1-23 Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade. He continues to serve in the U.S. Army with a strong devotion for American values and keeping the country safe.

“The United States is the country that makes all of your dreams come true,” he said. “Nobody is strong by themselves. When it comes to a team and you go down range somewhere, you know you have people watching your back and they’re gonna be there for you. And together, we can keep America safe.”

