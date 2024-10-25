Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint forces remove 1,160 pounds of trash from remote San Nicolas Island beach

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Story by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    By Lt. Cmdr. Alexander “Roadtrip” Buschor, Naval Base Ventura County

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. – Over 60 volunteer Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD), Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest (NAVFAC SW) and Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) participated in an annual coastal cleanup on the remote beaches of San Nicolas Island (SNI), the most isolated of the Calif. Channel Islands, located sixty-five miles offshore, Oct. 16, 2024.

    William “Bill” Hoyer, natural resources manager, NBVC, let the cleanup operations.

    “We collected over 1,160 lbs. of marine debris, with the heaviest single object being a metal buoy at 109 lbs.,” said Hoyer. “Most debris were plastic, having washed ashore from afar, with some commercial lobster fishing gear and treated timbers also collected.”

    After weeks of postponed cleanups due to weather delays, the event’s morning provided a brief reprieve from heavy marine layer, allowing personnel to safely transit to the island for support.

    “Programs such as this one demonstrate the Navy’s commitment to stewardship of natural resources,” said Capt. Dan “DB” Brown, commanding officer, NBVC. “NBVC has a long tradition of supporting programs that foster community service and protect the environment while also increasing public awareness and understanding of America's Navy.

    Hoyer agreed.

    “SNI provides and essential breeding habitat for the California sea lion, northern elephant seal and the western snowy plover,” said Hoyer. “This cleanup effort provides essential support for clean and safe environment these animals and others living on the coast need to survive.”

    The Navy transferred control of San Nicolas Island to NBVC Oct. 1, 2004. It’s positioned within the boundary of the Point Mugu Sea Range, the largest instrumented sea range in the world, providing mission essential support to national security as a space for training and weapons testing.

    NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants.

