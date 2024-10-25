Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School Graduates Basic Class #277

Story by Daniel Davenport

Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School



PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Thirty-six Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) junior officers graduated from the CEC Basic Qualification Course at the Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS), October 25.

The 15-week course is a requirement for CEC officers before they report to their initial assignments as assistant public works officers and construction managers at Navy and Marine Corps installations or as platoon commanders and staff officers in the Naval Construction Force.

“As a former CECOS instructor, I was really interested to see the changes that have taken place in the Basic Class since I taught here years ago,” said Capt. Jeffrey Deviney, CECOS 41st commanding officer. “After having seen a class, I was thoroughly impressed by both the curriculum upgrades and the quality of instruction. CECOS Basic Class 277 also impressed me with their desire to understand their future jobs and enthusiasm for the CEC’s mission. I look forward to following their careers when they hit the Fleet.”

Lieutenant Andrew Quan, CECOS Basic Class Adjutant added, “With the graduation of Basic Class 277, my fifth class, I’ve had the pleasure of teaching over 300 new officers. The motivation, competence, and superb character of our new generation of Civil Engineer Corps Officers continues to keep me confident that our fighting forces and military infrastructure is in great hands!”

Admiral Dean VanderLey, Commander, Naval Facilities Systems Command, and the 47th Naval Chief of Civil Engineers served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. While speaking to the students, he reminded them to be humble and authentic, be willing to learn as much as possible, and be inspirational. “…By being the type of leader that people want to follow, it will help each of you to one day become great leaders…”

Six students were recognized for displaying outstanding character and competence during the 15-week course.

• Lieutenant Junior Grade Daniel Kannin, honor graduate

• Ensign Philip Douglas, distinguished graduate and recipient of the Commodore Hunt Commemorative Esprit de Corps Award

• Ensign Kevin Conway, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Brice Garner, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Jack Cecere, distinguished graduate

• Ensign Brigid Welch, distinguished graduate



Basic Class 277 was comprised of students who represent a cross section of society who come together in pursuit of a common goal – becoming a CEC officer.

“I joined the Navy because I was inspired by veterans in my community, as well as having a passion for engineering,” said Ensign Jack Cecere, a native of Long Island, New York. “I enjoyed the hands-on mentorship and character lessons from the senior leadership during this course.”

Ensign Philip Douglas of Lynden, Washington, was not only a distinguished graduate but was also the recipient of the Commodore Hunt Commemorative Espirit de Corps Award. The award is presented In recognition of the student of each basic class who personifies the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork, demonstrates an infectious and unwavering positive attitude, and distinguishes them self through personal energy in support of their class and shipmates.

A small community of only 1,300 officers, CEC officers are found all over the world in highly technical positions supervising skilled personnel while working on construction projects, infrastructure repairs and maintenance, facility support contracts, real estate management, natural resource management, environmental planning and management, expeditionary construction and many other infrastructure management areas.

CECOS, located at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, provides Seabees, civil engineer corps officers, facility engineers and environmental professionals with the necessary skills, knowledge and education to enhance lifelong learning and to provide quality support to the fleet.

