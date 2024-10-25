Photo Story: Family of fallen World War II Soldier visits Fort McCoy Commemorative Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Family members of former Army Pvt. Robert Skaar tour the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Family members of former Army Pvt. Robert Skaar tour the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Sept. 30, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The family members visited Fort McCoy a day prior to the graveside service for Skaar, which took place in La Crosse, Wis. During their visit, the family donated an Army uniform of Skaar's for the Fort McCoy History Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Family members of former Army Pvt. Robert Skaar tour the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area on Sept. 30, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The family members visited Fort McCoy a day prior to the graveside service for Skaar, which took place in La Crosse, Wis.



During their visit, the family donated an Army uniform of Skaar's for the Fort McCoy History Center.



The family members visiting the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area were Skaar’s nieces and nephews from southern Illinois. The uniform they brought to donate was not one Skaar had actually worn, but rather one the Army provided as a final uniform for the graveside service.



“We wanted to see that his uniform was donated somewhere, and his story would be told instead of the uniform being interred with him,” said John Cauble, Skaar’s nephew from Dongola, Ill.



John was visiting the area with his brother Scott Cauble of Cobden, Ill.; sister Sandra Dillow, also from Cobden; sister Ginger (GiGi) Hurt of Elkton, Ky., and sister Cheri Honey of Ullin, Ill.



Honey is the oldest of the siblings who were part of the visit. She said she was glad to be able to visit Fort McCoy as well as to be able to experience the honors being given to her uncle.



“Makes me glad that I’m an American, and it makes me realize that freedom is not free,” Honey said.



