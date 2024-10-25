CRDAMCs County and Health Fair highlights Fort Cavazos 49th Annual Retiree Appreciation Day

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Alicia Lapa, medical assistant, internal medicine clinic, helps retired Sgt. 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Alicia Lapa, medical assistant, internal medicine clinic, helps retired Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Locklear check in for immunizations at the 49th Annual Retiree Appreciation Day County and Health Fair held at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Oct. 26. (Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Fort Cavazos III Armored Corps held its 49th Annual Retiree Appreciation Day and the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center hosted the opening ceremony and the County and Health Fair Oct. 26.

CRDAMC offered immunizations, routine health screenings, health-related information tables and more at the event.

During the opening ceremony, III Armored Corps commander, Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral and guest speaker Maria Bentinck, director, Army Retirement Services, encouraged retirees to tell their stories in their communities.

“You know better than most the Army’s strength comes not just from Soldiers, but from the entire Army family,” said Admiral. “(This includes) civilians, spouses, children, and veterans like yourselves. Today’s Soldiers and families are facing new challenges, and they need mentors, advocates, and role models - individuals who understand the journey. Retirees can play a vital role in building bridges between the past and the present.”

Admiral said retirees should not only share their stories but also talk about the discipline, skills, and sense of purpose the Army gave them. He also asked them to highlight the unique benefits of military service such as education, leadership development and lifelong comradery.

“Your experience makes the Army’s mission real and relatable, and that impact can inspire the next generation of our Soldiers,” said Admiral.

Bentinck, a retiree herself, “foot stomped” his sentiments.

“I enjoy the opportunity to continue to serve. I enjoy coming out meeting and talking to you all and listening to your Army stories,” said Bentinck. “A lot of our youth are learning about the military service through movies and TV, but you all have real life stories about what it means to truly serve.”

Bentinck also talked about the upcoming TRICARE open season, Nov. 11-Dec. 9 which allows beneficiaries to make changes to their current TRICARE, dental and vision packages.

TRICARE enrolled beneficiaries residing in Texas will be changing TRICARE regions from the East to the West Region effective Jan. 1, 2025. This will involve a change of contractors from HUMANA Military to TriWest Healthcare Alliance.

TRICARE will hold a Webinar Nov. 14, from 2 – 3 p.m. EST, for beneficiaries to learn more about Open Season and the 2025 Region Changes. To find out more information go to https://newsroom.tricare.mil/News/TRICARE-News/Article/3948770/get-ready-for-tricare-open-season-and-2025-region-changes-at-nov-14-webinar.

Beneficiaries who pay premiums by electronic funds transfer, debit or credit card for their insurance must provide their payment information to the new West Region contractor, TriWest Healthcare Alliance, before Jan. 1. According to TRICARE officials, if beneficiaries don’t provide their payment information to TriWest before Jan, 1, they may be involuntarily disenrolled. This applies only to those who currently pay premiums by electronic funds transfer, debit or credit card. If you pay by military allotment, that allotment will automatically transfer, officials said.

Beneficiaries can provide payment information now through https://Tricare.mil/west or by downloading the TRICARE automatic payment authorization form and mailing it to TriWest. Beneficiaries don’t have to wait until open season to do this.

Active referrals and authorizations with HUMANA Military will be honored by TriWest until they expire or until June 30, 2025, whichever comes first. It is recommended that patients request new referrals from your PCM through TriWest after Jan. 1 to avoid a disruption of care.

Retirees make the County and Health Fair a regular routine each year to receive updated information they have not received throughout the year as well as getting their yearly flu and COVID-19 shot.

“I normally come here for my flu shot and whatever medical assistance I need,” said retired Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Locklear. Battling different health issues since retirement, any information that he can get helps, he added.

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Lawrence Sanchez received both his COVID-19 and flu shots after checking into the immunization station in the internal medicine clinic.

Sanchez and his wife, Sylvia, said the health fair provides up-to-date and relevant information not only for retirees, but for family members as well.

“There are a lot of TRICARE changes coming out, so we learned about that,” said Sanchez. “We have a son that retired just this year. There’s a lot of information he found out that I didn’t know so we share.”

CRDAMC’s staff was happy to provide services for the retirees. When asked how it made her feel to honor the retirees, Sgt. Lacey Tenbears, operating room specialist, replied, “I’m excited. I volunteered for this.”

“Retiree Appreciation Day at Fort Cavazos is a day of heartfelt gratitude and a promise that while uniforms may have been retired, the respect and admiration that we have for those who wore them never will,” said Lorri Golya, Fort Cavazos director of human resources.



