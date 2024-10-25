AFMC, Purdue University sign educational partnership agreement, collaborate to build future STEM force

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The Air Force Materiel Command and Purdue University have signed a new Educational Partnership Agreement to help build the skills and abilities required of the future science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce.



“The signing of this educational partnership agreement with Purdue represents the importance of building relationships between government, academia and the defense industrial base,” said Robert Fookes, AFMC Director of Engineering and Technical Management, and Chief Engineer, who participated in the agreement signing alongside visits with Purdue’s Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Detachment, Defense Civilian Training Corps program participants, and the Military Research Institute.



The partnership will focus on research and education in advanced STEM subject areas and aims provide greater awareness of federal service opportunities for future graduates. Students will have the opportunity participate in internships and support diverse defense-related research projects under the mentorship of AFMC subject matter experts.



As part of the agreement, AFMC scientists and engineers will have the opportunity to work directly with Purdue faculty to develop new educational material and programs. They may also be invited to participate as guest speakers and mentors in courses, seminars and more.



The Purdue agreement is one of several educational collaborations AFMC is pursuing in order to build the skilled STEM talent necessary to meet current and future technological challenges faced by the Department Air Force. AFMC plays a key role in the development, acquisition, testing, and sustainment of every major DAF weapon system.



“This partnership will enable us to explore a number of synergies between our organizations to include a talent pipeline, defense related research and opportunities for work force development,” said Fookes.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2024 Date Posted: 10.29.2024 15:49 Story ID: 484164 Location: WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFMC, Purdue University sign educational partnership agreement, collaborate to build future STEM force, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.