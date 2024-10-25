MEDCoE hosts ceremony, recognizes passing of "Dustoff Crews of the Vietnam War Congressional Gold Medal Act"

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Retired Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady, a Medal of Honor recipient and former Vietnam Dustoff...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Retired Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady, a Medal of Honor recipient and former Vietnam Dustoff pilot, was a guest speaker at ceremony recognizing the passing of the Dustoff Crews of the Vietnam War Congressional Gold Medal Act. The ceremony was held at the U.S. Army Medical Department Museum on Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, TX on Oct 28, 2024. Members of various veteran organizations and associations representing the “Dustoff” Crews were in attendance. The event was an opportunity to highlight the historic recognition of the aircrews who flew directly into danger to save lives. President Joe Biden signed the act into law on Sept. 26, 2024. This gold medal recognizes the pilots, crew chiefs and medics who “served honorably during the Vietnam War aboard helicopter air ambulances.” The official Congressional Gold Medal ceremony will take place in Washington D.C. once the medal is finished. see less | View Image Page

JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS—On Sept. 26, 2024, President Joe Biden signed the “Dustoff Crews of the Vietnam War Congressional Gold Medal Act” into law. This gold medal recognizes the pilots, crew chiefs and medics who “served honorably during the Vietnam War aboard helicopter air ambulances.”



U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (TX) and retired Maj. Gen. Patrick Brady, a Medal of Honor recipient and former Vietnam Dustoff pilot, attended a ceremony hosted by U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence at the Army Medical Department Museum that paid tribute to the intrepid flight crews of the Vietnam War medevac helicopters.

During his introductory remarks, Brig. Gen. Clinton K. Murray, MEDCoE Commanding General, talked about how many

modern lifesaving medical advancements were a direct result of what the Vietnam Dustoff crews accomplished, saving more than 900,000 lives throughout their service during the war.



“All of those lessons are on the back of all that you did in the Vietnam War, and all those advances are not near as impressive as the people,” Murray said. Without the people, none of that happens.”



Sen. John Cornyn (TX), also spoke of the courageous nature of the Dustoff crews and their reputation for live-saving care in difficult circumstances.



“Trained right here at Fort Sam Houston,” Cornyn said, “all-volunteer Dustoff crews earned a well-deserved reputation for their heroic service doing one of the most dangerous jobs in one of history’s most dangerous conflicts.”



He also discussed sponsoring the bill and the nine years it took to award the Congressional Gold Medal.



“When I introduced this bill, I was at this very location to announce it… nine years ago, but today, I’m thrilled to be back, to help celebrate it being signed into law,” he said.



Retired Maj. Gen. Patrick H. Brady, a Dustoff pilot who earned the Medal of Honor for his heroics in Vietnam, lauded the intrepid bravery of the Vietnam medevac crews, of which he was a part.



“Occasionally you will hear of first responders running into danger,” Brady explained. “The Dustoff crews did it over and over again.”



He also discussed the legacy of Maj. Charles L. Kelly, commander of the 57th Medical Detachment (Helicopter Ambulance), who was killed in action July 1, 1964, while trying to land and retrieve wounded Soldiers under heavy fire. Kelly coined the call sign Dustoff, and after his death it became the call sign for all medevac missions in Vietnam and is still used today by medevac pilots and crews.



“The ultimate successors to Larrey’s [Dominique Jean Larrey] flying ambulances was the magnificent “Huey” [UH-1] and Dustoff,” Brady explained. “Designed, developed and saved by Charles Kelly—rightly called the Father of Modern Combat Medical Evacuation—who gave his life to save this magnificent resource. Under Kelly, medevac became Dustoff, perhaps the most effective and efficient battlefield operating system, ever.”



The official Congressional Gold Medal ceremony will take place once the U.S. Mint finishes the medal; however, more than 100 people, mostly Vietnam Dustoff crew members and their families, attended today’s event. It took place in front of a UH-1 helicopter on the grounds of the Army Medical Department Museum.



Long known as the ‘Home of Army Medicine,’ and now the ‘Home of Military Medicine,’ Fort Sam Houston seemed the perfect place to honor the Dustoff crews who repeatedly flew into danger during the Vietnam War. The Medical Field Service School was established here 104 years ago and evolved into the current Medical Center of Excellence, which oversees the training of medevac pilots at the Department of Aviation Medicine, located on Fort Novosel, Ala.