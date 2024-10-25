Operationalizing Science at JMC with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

In recent years, the U.S. Army has been increasingly vocal about the strategic importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning in modern military operations. Senior officials emphasize that AI and ML will be key enablers of future warfare, transforming everything from decision-making processes to the way combat forces operate on the ground.



Recently, Dr. Mark Tschopp from the Army Research Lab kicked off a three-day AI and ML course at JMC headquarters. More than 30 U.S. Army Soldiers and Civilians from many organizations across Rock Island Arsenal attended the course, the third and final course in the September 2024 JMC training series titled “Data Analytics Booster Month.”



“To align with the Department and Defense and the U.S. Army, JMC is making great strides to train the workforce in data, analytics, AI, and ML in support of National Defense and the Joint Warfighter,” said Tanner Schuldt, human resources specialist.



The first course in the series, Power BI, was heavy on Data and Analytics and how to use visualization to tell the data’s story. The second course, Data Foundations, provided foundational knowledge to make sense of the data.



The goal of this third course was to provide Army Soldiers and Civilians with a solid understanding of the fundamental concepts and mathematical principles behind AI and ML. There were four objectives for the course: understand core concepts, master the mathematics, explore key algorithms, and spark curiosity.



"AI and ML are not just buzzwords; they are powerful tools that are revolutionizing how we approach complex problems,” said Tschopp. “It’s essential that our Soldiers and Civilians understand not just the ‘what,’ but also the ‘how’ and ‘why’ behind these algorithms. By demystifying these technologies, we are empowering our Soldiers and Civilians to leverage data-driven insights and make more informed decisions; ultimately, enhancing our operational capabilities.”



So, what is Artificial Intelligence?

AI develops machines to perform functions that normally require human intelligence, especially learning (gaining knowledge) and reasoning (using knowledge to solve problems). AI-based machines can be classified into four general categories: narrow, limited, broad, and general.



And, what is Machine Learning?

ML is a subset of AI that allows computers to learn directly from examples, data, and experience without being explicitly programed. The non-ML subset of AI usually has humans encoding their knowledge in a model. ML algorithms build mathematical models from training data that are then used on input data in an operational setting to provide outputs for a particular task.



The Department of Defense has been investing in artificial intelligence and responsibly fielding data- and AI-enabled systems for over 60 years. Today, data, analytics, and AI technologies are increasingly available to DoD Components and providing value to our service members.



“Artificial intelligence and machine learning will soon become paramount technologies to ensure JMC’s ability to conduct mission in a contested environment with precision and expediency,” said Steve Taylor, JMC’s deputy chief of staff for Information Management. “AI and ML will be critical force multipliers that can augment existing human capabilities in areas such as security, quality assurance, and business analytics, and will be essential to the success of JMC and the Army’s leadership in leveraging data-driven decision making.”



National Defense just reported that the Army’s ongoing effort to accelerate the secure adoption of artificial intelligence wrapped up an initial 100-day sprint paving the way for its next objective: a 500-day plan to operationalize it.



Earlier this year, the Army even invested $50 million in small and non-traditional businesses to develop a variety of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions.



The Army’s vision for AI and ML is clear: these technologies are integral to the future of warfare. While challenges remain, including ethical considerations and the need for robust human oversight, Army officials are confident that AI and ML will dramatically enhance the capabilities of the military in the coming years. Through continued innovation, strategic investment, and collaboration with partners, the Army is working to ensure that it remains prepared for the rapidly evolving nature of conflict in the 21st century.



"Learning about machine learning and AI has been a game-changer. It's like having a superpower, being able to make sense of vast amounts of data and make predictions. I can't wait to apply what I've learned to help the Army make better decisions and improve our operations,” said Gina Ward, Munitions Logistics Division Chief. “As technology continues to advance and shape the future of warfare, the strategic need for the Army to understand and leverage ML and AI will only become more critical in maintaining a competitive edge and ensuring mission success.”



Brig. Gen Ronnie Anderson Jr., JMC’s commander, recognized Dr. Tschopp for sharing his AI and ML knowledge to the RIA and JMC workforce. Anderson also shared a real-life Army experience using AI and ML on the battlefield, after presenting the award. “We are now using AI and ML to help make targeting decisions immediately,” he said. “What used to take minutes to determine a target, we can now identify a threat in an environment, determine if it is an enemy or not, in seconds. The imagery bank is so deep now, and we have changed the targeting sequence and decision-making process.”



Want to try your hand with U.S. Army AI? Sign up for a CamoGPT account. CamoGPT delivers generative AI to every Soldier, DA Civilian, and contractor through a chat-based, GPT-enabled productivity application. CamoGPT is designed to be flexible and model agnostic, enabling it to adapt to a wide range of tasks and integrations. This versatility ensures that it remains an indispensable tool for your productivity needs. CamoGPT operates with robust security features. It is deployed in a closed domain, ensuring your data, prompts, and responses remain secure within the Army’s security boundaries. CamoGPT is hosted on NIPR, SIPR, cloud, and, edge environments, making it an ideal solution for various use cases. Some examples of CamoGPT capabilities include writing an award, summarizing or editing a paper, or drafting a report. To create an account, visit CamoGPT Account Creation (apps.mil).



Photo provided by: Artificial Intelligence (defense.gov)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2024 Date Posted: 10.29.2024 15:36 Story ID: 484157 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operationalizing Science at JMC with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, by Lori McFate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.