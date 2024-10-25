Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Chaplain Receives Nation’s Most Distinguished Military Honors

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    On October 28, 2024, United States Army Reserve Major Chase Wilhelm was awarded four of the nation’s most distinguished military honors: The Bronze Star with Valor, The Purple Heart, The Army Commendation Medal, and The Four Chaplains' Medal.

    In a ceremony held at the Illinois Governor's Mansion in Springfield, Governor J.B. Pritzker praised Maj. Wilhelm for his heroic actions, particularly highlighting his service in Jordan, where he acted with unparalleled courage during an attack on his military outpost earlier this year. Governor Pritzker emphasized that Maj. Wilhelm's bravery in the face of danger exemplifies the highest ideals of service and duty.

    Governor Pritzker further noted that Major Wilhelm’s service goes beyond his battlefield heroics. As Chief Chaplain at the Illinois Department of Corrections, he has provided spiritual guidance and compassion to individuals seeking atonement, demonstrating daily acts of quiet heroism and moral fortitude.

    Maj. Wilhelm previously served in the Illinois Army National Guard before transitioning to the Army Reserve.

    He thanked everyone for coming out for the ceremony, including his wife, Dr. Lyndsey Heise, friends, family and colleagues.

    “I pray that no one else in this room will know the weight of what’s now on my chest,” said Wilhelm. “I also pray that you know that it’s not just about me. This represents everyone in this room in your own unique way.”

