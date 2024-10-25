Mental Health Holistically Integrates with Multiple Dimensions of Health to Support Readiness

Photo By Douglas Holl | There are multiple dimensions of health that help maximize wellness and readiness for...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Holl | There are multiple dimensions of health that help maximize wellness and readiness for service members. As mental health impacts and is impacted by each of these dimensions, it is important to strive to practice multiple healthy behaviors, such as meeting physical activity guidelines, obtaining sufficient sleep, following a healthy diet, and managing finances responsibly, even if the effect of these behaviors on mental health may not be readily apparent. (Defense Health Agency-Public Health graphic illustration by Joyce Kopatch) see less | View Image Page

By Nicole Mayo, PhD, and Genevieve Smith, PhD, DHA-Public Health

When considering the requirements for mission readiness, what comes to mind?

Perhaps it’s the ability to pass required fitness and body composition tests, weapons qualifications, or pre-deployment medical and dental check-ups. Whatever the requirement, fitness of both the mind and body are important factors that impact mission readiness.

Service members experience a variety of operational stressors, both physical and mental, which contribute to allostatic load, a term that means "wear and tear" on the body. As these repeated stressors increase allostatic load, service members can face an increased risk of emotional distress, burnout, or illness.

Studies suggest certain traits such as mental toughness and resilience, as well as positive coping behaviors, such as seeking advice from a trusted source and enlisting emotional support, may help military personnel address and process these stressors and experiences. Psychological fitness is also linked to virtually every aspect of health, sometimes in unexpected ways. Ensuring that service members are not only physically fit, but also psychologically fit, can support the optimization of a medically ready force.

Mental or psychological health of service members can be described as the ability to cope effectively with the unique mental stressors and challenges needed to ensure mission readiness and success. In support of those efforts, here are a few ways in which various dimensions of health may impact service member mental health and readiness.

Exposure to Extreme Environments

Military training and operations may take place in extreme environments, including high altitude, or places with exceptionally high or low temperatures. These environments can negatively impact mood and lead to increased anxiety or depressive symptoms.



Financial Troubles

Financial strain may create a blend of emotions such as feelings of anxiety, anger and frustration. These emotions can impact a person’s daily functioning. Together, these stressors may contribute to the development of health problems or unhealthy behaviors, such as sleep problems, depression or intimate partner violence.

Medical or Dental Conditions

Living with illness, injury, or other medical conditions can have a profound impact on mental health by magnifying stress and creating anxiety and depression. This can also impact both the quality and quantity of sleep, an important aspect of mental health. Additionally, hearing problems and tinnitus, which is a persistent ringing in the ears, are common among service members and veterans and may worsen mental health conditions such as anxiety or depression. The impact of medical and dental conditions may influence service members’ mental health by increasing stress and leading to unhealthy coping behaviors such as substance misuse, tobacco use or hazardous drinking. These behaviors in turn negatively impact mental health, often worsening the symptoms that service members are attempting to soothe. For resources on how to quit smoking or using other forms of tobacco, visit TRICARE’s Tobacco Cessation Services web page.

Nutrition and Eating Behaviors

A nutritious diet may positively affect many aspects of service member health and well-being, including mental health. A high-quality diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains can positively influence resilience. Consuming a high-quality diet may even reduce some symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders, especially when paired with regular physical activity.

Exercise and Physical Fitness

You’re probably familiar with the term “runner’s high,” which refers to the positive effects physical activity can have on mood. For this reason it’s not surprising that service members who meet or exceed the current physical activity guidelines tend to be less likely to report experiencing symptoms of anxiety disorder, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder. Exercising or playing sports can also act as a healthy coping mechanism for managing stress and feelings of anxiety or depression.

Social Networks and Unit Cohesion

Social networks such as close friends and loved ones can provide a supportive environment for service members coping with stressors of daily life. Often one of the most influential and critical sources of social support for service members is their unit, and unit cohesion can positively impact mental health by providing a source of support and acting as a protective factor from depression symptoms However, when behaviors such as bullying, favoritism, or hazing exist within the unit, a service member’s mental health may be significantly degraded.

Religion or Spirituality

Studies show that spirituality can positively affect mental health and may potentially reduce the risk for lifetime PTSD, major depressive disorder, and alcohol use disorder. Research suggests that the beneficial effects of spirituality and religion on mental health may be due to a greater sense of meaning or purpose in life that spiritual individuals may feel. A greater sense of purpose in life may also protect against PTSD symptoms and thoughts of suicide. Spirituality and religion can also be a source of social support and a sense of community, both of which are beneficial to mental health and well-being. Unfortunately, difficult experiences or circumstances may lead individuals who are religious or spiritual to question their belief systems, which further supports the importance of the sense of community that can be found through spirituality and the social support it can provide during times of uncertainty.

Conclusions

Together, these relationships between multiple aspects of physical, social, and mental health highlight the importance of addressing service member health using a holistic approach to maximize wellness and readiness. It is important to strive to practice multiple healthy behaviors, including meeting physical activity guidelines, obtaining sufficient sleep, following a healthy diet, and managing finances responsibly--regardless of whether the effect of these behaviors on mental health is readily apparent. It is important to note that, although the practice of positive health behaviors may mitigate some of the stressors of military life as well as symptoms of anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorders—these behaviors are unlikely to completely prevent those disorders from occurring, particularly in response to traumatic experiences. Therefore, it is also important to remove any stigma around service members reporting feelings of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts so they can receive the help they need. Nevertheless, striving to practice multiple healthy behaviors will likely have positive impacts on both overall physical and mental health.

For more resources on how optimize health, visit Human Performance Resources by CHAMP at https://www.hprc-online.org/mental-fitness/mental-health.

If you or someone you know are concerned about alcohol, substance, or prescription drug use, the Own Your Limits (https://ownyourlimits.org) and Too Much To Lose (https://toomuchtolose.org) websites are filled with helpful information and other resources.



