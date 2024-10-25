DoDEA Americas Southeast District Shifts to Student-Engaged Conferences

Courtesy Photo | A young student proudly shares her learning progress with her parent during a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A young student proudly shares her learning progress with her parent during a student-engaged conference at DoDEA Americas Diamond Elementary School, Fort Stewart. This approach, part of a shift towards more collaborative and personalized conferences, empowers students to set goals, celebrate achievements, and actively involve their families in their educational journey. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 160 accredited schools in 8 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Southeast District is adopting a "student-engaged" approach to parent-teacher conferences across several schools to foster deeper student engagement and parental involvement. Unlike traditional or student-led formats, where older students often guide discussions independently, student-engaged conferences position students of all ages as active participants alongside teachers and parents, with tailored support to foster developmental and individualized learning.



Gregory Bull, Americas Southeast District Superintendent, discussed the initiative, emphasizing that the student-engaged format directly aligns with the updated Cognia accreditation standards. These standards highlight the importance of students taking an active role in their learning—a priority supporting DoDEA's broader commitment to family engagement. "By allowing students to be engaged in their own goal-setting and learning discussions," Bull explained, "we are creating authentic, meaningful connections between students, parents, and teachers." He underscored that this approach was encouraged by accreditation requirements and drew on educational best practices, showing that parental involvement boosts student achievement and social-emotional development.



From a parent's perspective, student-engaged conferences provide a meaningful opportunity to connect deeply with their child's educational journey. These conferences allow parents to observe their child actively reflecting on strengths, growth areas, and future goals, fostering a stronger partnership and understanding between the home and school. Unlike traditional formats focused primarily on grades, student-engaged conferences encourage children to discuss their learning experiences, challenges, and successes, giving parents insight into academic and social progress. Parents often find these sessions empowering, as they enable children to take ownership of their achievements and challenges, which is beneficial for building confidence and resilience. By involving students directly, parents gain a clearer picture of their child's day-to-day learning and feel more equipped to support ongoing educational goals at home.



Student-engaged conferences encourage even young learners to share their academic journey. While older students might showcase portfolios, younger students participate through interactive discussions with teachers and parents. For example, a first-grader might talk about recently mastered sight words, while a pre-kindergarten student could point out favorite classroom activities. The goal, Bull noted, is for each student to meaningfully engage in discussions about their progress, however developmentally appropriate, while setting goals and identifying areas for improvement.



The impact of this approach extends to students with special needs as well. Bull recounted a powerful moment at Dexter Elementary School on Fort Moore, where a non-verbal child with developmental disabilities demonstrated newly learned functional skills in front of their parents for the first time. "The parent was emotional, seeing their child show such progress. This was the first time they saw that level of independence in their child," Bull recalled. Such moments underscore the significance of connecting parents with the day-to-day growth of their children.



The shift to student-engaged conferences also brings flexibility and authenticity. Bull explained that while schools are encouraged to adopt the format, how they implement it should reflect their communities' unique needs and their students' developmental levels. "If I come and say, 'Here's a template,' we lose that authenticity," he noted, underscoring the importance of genuine, individualized conversations.



Teachers like Toula Phillips, a third-grade educator at Andre Lucas Elementary School, have begun implementing these conferences. This approach empowers her students to set short- and long-term academic goals, review math and English Language Arts standards, and reflect on their own learning. "It became clear during these sessions that student-engaged conferences significantly enhance the connection between school and home," Phillips shared. By involving families in their children's progress, these conferences foster a collaborative, supportive environment where students are encouraged to take ownership of their learning.



Moving forward, DoDEA Americas plans to gather data to assess the broader impact of student-engaged conferences and their potential for wider adoption. The feedback loop will include parent input on the perceived value and effectiveness of the new format. "There's no one right way," Bull said, "but the important part is that we are opening the door for connection and growth for every child. The research is clear: parent involvement is critical to student success, and we're building bridges to bring that to life in a meaningful way."



