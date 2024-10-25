Branch Day: A Key Decision for Future Leaders at UT Arlington

Photo By Sgt. Nathanial Johnson | Soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division pose with Cadets with the University of Texas...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Nathanial Johnson | Soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division pose with Cadets with the University of Texas at Arlington's (UTA) Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program on Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024. The UTA's Army ROTC hosted a Branch Day on the installation to emphasize the importance of choosing a Branch as a Commissioned Officer and the countless opportunities available to cultivate leadership excellence in future Army leaders. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson) see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas --- For every cadet completing the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC), the moment they choose their branch marks a pivotal transition from cadet to officer, filled with honor and responsibility. This decision shapes their path as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army. Recently, the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Army ROTC hosted a Branch Day at Fort Cavazos, highlighting the importance of this decision and the numerous opportunities to cultivate leadership excellence in future Army leaders.



The event began with a warm welcome from the 1st Cavalry Division, with UTA cadets exploring the newly opened National Mounted Warrior Museum. The museum not only showcases the rich history of the cavalry but also highlights the evolution of warfare and its impact on Army operations. Cadets learned how the cavalry’s legacy of adaptability and innovation continues to influence modern military strategy, reinforcing the importance of understanding Army heritage as they prepare to lead.



Following the museum tour, cadets gathered at the OIF Veterans Memorial Chapel for a leadership panel organized by Capt. Allan Watson, 1st Cavalry Division, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. The panel featured leaders from both combat arms and logistics branches, who shared their experiences and discussed unique positions within their respective branches. “Having both majors and lieutenants at the panel gave cadets a well-rounded view of Army life, helping them make informed branch decisions,” Capt. Watson said.



The day culminated with a hands-on tour of the 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment motor pool. Cadets interacted with soldiers and crew members, gaining insights into the capabilities and operational aspects of various vehicles. "Branch Day at 1st Cavalry Division provided us with a firsthand look at the responsibilities and daily operations we’ll take on as future Army leaders," said Cadet Alan Marez, a senior at UTA. "We got to see firsthand the daily demands in the motor pool, especially with the tanks, and what soldiers experience from maintenance to handling ammunition."



In recognition of the efforts of the officers and soldiers who facilitated the event, UTA ROTC awarded ROTC coins to those involved. These coins, symbols of honor and recognition, celebrated their commitment to shaping the next generation of Army leaders. Branch Day was not just an event; it was an essential step for cadets making informed decisions about their future in the Army.