New mental health initiative launches at William H. Harsha Lake

Courtesy Photo | Signs with support information, including the Clermont and Brown County Crisis Line, the 988 Suicide Crisis Line and Crisis Lifeline and the National Veterans Crisis Line were installed throughout the lake's popular areas, including trailheads, boat ramps and recreational areas. (Courtesy photo)

A new mental health initiative designed to provide critical resources to visitors launched at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District's William H. Harsha Lake during a ceremony held at their

tailwater shelter Sept. 10, 2024, in Batavia, Ohio.



The initiative is a partnering effort between the Clermont County Mental

Health and Recovery Board, Clermont County Suicide Prevention Coalition the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and USACE. The initiative’s goal is to spread the message with signage including the

phrase “You Are Not Alone” and crisis hotline information throughout the lake’s popular areas, including trailheads, boat ramps and recreational areas.



“Our public lands offer a sanctuary where everyone can discover their own

peace of mind,” said William H. Harsha Lake Manager Samantha Ferrarelli. “For those who need a little extra help finding that tranquility, we’re proud to support initiatives like ‘You Are Not Alone,’ providing essential support to those in need.”



The idea for the mental health signage gained momentum during the pandemic when Clermont County, along with the Veterans Health Administration, recognized the growing need for mental health resources on public lands. William H. Harsha Lake’s staff agreed to participate in the pilot program.



Louisville District employees, including lake staff, receive a required annual Personal Readiness training led by the USACE Critical Incident Stress Management team. Ferrarelli explained that staff members are trained to identify signs of crisis and how to respond appropriately.



“Our staff are all made aware of the signs to watch for when doing project

inspections—abandoned vehicles, odd behavior—and they’re good about sharing that information with the group,” Ferrarelli said. “Some of our staff are also involved in support groups outside of work, further

enhancing their ability to assist those in need.”



Park rangers at William H. Harsha Lake plan to help maintain and update

the signs so that they remain visible and accessible to those who may need them the most.



Help is available 24/7 by dialing 513-528-SAVE or 988, connecting callers to a certified crisis center near their location.



“Visitors can find peace in the outdoors, but still have someone else on

the other end of the line that can listen and help them through whatever problemthey’re facing,” said Ferrarelli.