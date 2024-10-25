US Army Human Resources officer recognized for outstanding support to EOD battalion

Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Luis M. Ortiz (right), the Human Resources officer (S1) for the 3rd Ordnance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 1st Lt. Luis M. Ortiz (right), the Human Resources officer (S1) for the 3rd Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal), was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Adjutant General Officer of the Year. The Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington-based 3rd EOD Battalion "Nighthawks" are part of the 71st EOD Group and 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCHORD, Wash. – A U.S. Army Human Resources officer was recently recognized for supporting Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians stationed in Washington state, California and Texas.



1st Lt. Luis M. Ortiz, the Human Resources officer (S1) for the 3rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD), was selected as the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Adjutant General Officer of the Year.



Staff Sgt. Michael S. Kyle from the 3rd EOD Battalion was selected as the 20th CBRNE Command Adjutant General Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



The Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington-based 3rd EOD Battalion “Nighthawks” are part of the 71st EOD Group and 20th CBRNE Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The 3rd EOD Battalion commands six geographically dispersed EOD companies that are homebased on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; Yakima Training Center, Washington; Fort Irwin, California; and Fort Bliss, Texas.



Ortiz said he welcomed the opportunity to serve with the Soldiers who confront and defeat explosives around the world.



“The highlight of serving at the 3rd Ordnance Battalion (EOD) has been the incredible individuals within the organization. Their dedication and support create a powerful and cohesive team,” said Ortiz.



“Witnessing these remarkable people overcome challenges and execute their missions with professionalism and precision has been genuinely inspiring,” said Ortiz. “It is an honor to serve alongside such extraordinary individuals and their collective spirit makes every moment here profoundly fulfilling.”



Ortiz attributed his success to his Soldiers in the 3rd EOD Battalion S1 office.



“I firmly believe that our achievements stem from collective effort, mutual support and teamwork with my Soldiers. Our major accomplishments include enhancing personnel management systems and refining HR processes,” said Ortiz.



“These improvements have boosted efficiency and morale within our unit,” said Ortiz. “Moving forward, I plan to further refine our systems and processes to ensure our Soldiers can focus on their critical missions with confidence.”



A graduate of Robert Morris University who earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management, Ortiz started his U.S. Army career as an enlisted Human Resources Specialist before commissioning through Officer Candidate School into the Adjutant General Corps in July 2021.



Ortiz said he was inspired to become an Adjutant General officer while he was serving in the G1 office at U.S. Army Pacific.



“The dedication of those around me solidified my decision to become an Adjutant General officer, enabling me to blend my passion for leadership with my commitment to caring for our Soldier,” said Ortiz, who has deployed to Kuwait and Jordan.



Originally from Chicago, Ortiz said he is proudly upholding a family tradition of military service.



“My decision to join the U.S. Army was influenced by my grandfather, a Vietnam War veteran,” said Ortiz. “His legacy of hard work and commitment inspired me to uphold these values, driving me to serve and support others.”