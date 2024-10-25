Marine Corps Recruiting Command Leadership Gather for National Operations and Training Symposium FY25

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command pose for a group photo after the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruiting Command pose for a group photo after the Fiscal Year 2025 National Operations and Training Symposium in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 22, 2024. The purpose of NOTS is to conduct command-wide professional development and provide subordinate commands with information necessary to conduct recruiting operations in fiscal year 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Marine leaders from across Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) gathered in San Antonio, Texas, for the Fiscal Year 2025 National Operations and Training Symposium (NOTS) from October 21 - 25, 2024. During NOTS, MCRC leaders participated in command-wide professional development and provided subordinate commands with information necessary to conduct successful recruiting operations in FY25.



“To continue success in the recruiting mission, one of our goals must always be to reinforce and expand the trust of the American people in their Marine Corps,” said Maj. Gen. William Bowers, MCRC commanding general. “Our priorities remain training, manning, resources, and structure for this upcoming fiscal year.”



A highlight every year at NOTS is the Superior Achiever Award ceremony, recognizing those Recruiting Stations (RSs) that met or exceeded mission and all performance standards. during the previous fiscal year.



Twenty-nine of 45 RS’s and 6 of 6 Prior Service Recruiting Stations met the standards of Superior Achiever and their respective commanding officers were presented the award by the ceremony’s Guest of Honor, Gen. Eric M. Smith, 39th Commandant of the Marine Corps, and Sergeant Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps.



“You are responsible as commanders for finding, inspiring, and recruiting the high-quality individuals who have what it takes to be Marines,” said Smith when speaking to the RS commanding officers. “The Superior Achiever Award is a testament to you not only making mission but making mission without sacrificing our high Marine Corps standards.”



Command members from MCRC Headquarters, Eastern Recruiting Region, Western Recruiting Region, Recruiting Districts and Recruiting Stations were in attendance throughout the course of the week, focused on this year’s theme: “The Art of Command.” This theme was selected after the book “Mastering the Art of Command: Admiral Chester W. Nimitz and Victory in the Pacific” by Trent Hone.



The author attended the symposium as a guest speaker, discussing how his book connected with the struggles and triumphs of today’s recruiting efforts.



Later in the week, the attendees also participated in breakout groups to discuss various aspects of the recruiting effort in more depth. These subjects included the Prior Service Enlistment Program, manpower optimization, how to drive peak performance and structure review of the command.



This year’s NOTS successfully afforded MCRC leaders from every level to assess the previous year’s accomplishments and strategize on the plan for the upcoming year.