Get Ready for TRICARE Open Season and 2025 Region Changes at Nov. 14 Webinar

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Are you ready for TRICARE Open Season and the upcoming changes to TRICARE in 2025? Mark your calendar for a TRICARE webinar, “Get Ready for TRICARE Open Season and 2025 Region Changes,” on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2–3 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams Live.



This online event will help you prepare for TRICARE Open Season and the new TRICARE contracts. Open season applies to you if you’re eligible for or enrolled in a TRICARE Prime plan, a TRICARE Select plan, or the US Family Health Plan, but if you live in the future West Region and pay monthly fees or premiums for your health plan by bank transfer or credit/debit card, you need to take action now to update your payment authorization with TriWest Healthcare Alliance, your new regional contractor.



“This webinar is a great way to understand the upcoming TRICARE changes, which start Jan. 1,” said Zelly Zim, a health systems specialist with the TRICARE Health Plan Policy & Programs Branch. “Don't miss this chance to ensure you and your family are prepared for 2025.”



How to join

To attend, join via Microsoft Teams Live a few minutes before 2 p.m. on Nov. 14. You don’t need to sign up beforehand.



What you’ll learn

TRICARE experts will cover key topics to help you make informed decisions about your health care. They’ll discuss:



• If TRICARE Open Season applies to you

• How the TRICARE region changes affect you, including if you need to provide payment information to TriWest Healthcare Alliance

• How to enroll in a TRICARE plan or switch plans during open season

• The differences between TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select

• How to sign up for dental and vision coverage during Federal Benefits Open Season

• Changing your TRICARE coverage outside of open season



What’s changing?

Big shifts are coming to TRICARE regions in the new year. Six states will move from the East Region to the West Region on Jan. 1, 2025:

• Arkansas

• Illinois

• Louisiana

• Oklahoma

• Texas

• Wisconsin



Starting Jan. 1, 2025, here’s what you need to know:

• East Region: Humana Military will continue as your regional contractor.

• West Region: TriWest Healthcare Alliance will be the new regional contractor for the West Region, including the six states moving on Jan. 1.



Not sure which region you're in now? Check out the TRICARE Regions page to find out.

Important dates to remember

• TRICARE Open Season: Nov. 11–Dec. 10

• Federal Benefits Open Season: Nov. 11–Dec. 9



Remember: TRICARE Open Season is the only time you can change your healthcare coverage. As described in the TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet, the only exception is if you experience a Qualifying Life Event, such as giving birth or getting married.



Why attend?

This webinar is your chance to:

• Get ahead of the 2025 changes.

• Understand your TRICARE options.

• Ask questions to TRICARE experts.

• Make sure you have the right coverage for you and your family.



Don’t miss this opportunity to prepare for these important updates to your healthcare coverage.

Get ready to take control of your health care decisions. Join the webinar on Nov. 14 and set yourself up for a smooth transition into 2025.



