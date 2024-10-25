Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Ribbon Week at Price School

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson helps kick off Red Ribbon

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    This week schools across the nation are observing Red Ribbon Week.

    At U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground's James D. Price Elementary School, students have a week of activities planned to teach them the dangers of drugs in a fun way.

    Kicking off the campaign Monday, YPG Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) Manager Bill Lloyd, in conjunction with Price School, hosted a rally at the flagpole.

    YPG’s Commander Col. John Nelson and Spc. Mary Jo Flores of the YPG Health Clinic helped, and McGruff the Crime Dog was also there to support the event.

    ASAP gave students a pledge to sign saying they would not do drugs.

    Coming up this week, kids will wear neon today because they are “too bright to do drugs.”

    They have an obstacle course contest Wednesday wearing impairment googles to show how drug use negatively affects the ability to do ordinary things safely.

    Thursday they will participate in YPG’s annual Halloween costume parade representing, “Don’t be Tricked, Treat Yourself to a Drug Free Life!”

    The Red Ribbon campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention and awareness campaign in the nation.

    Red Ribbon Week at Price School

