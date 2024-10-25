Enhancing Army Reserve Formations for Future Combat

Photo By Lara Poirrier | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Lara Poirrier | Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, recognizes the winners of the Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition and promoted two Soldiers, Abel Bonilla and Elvin Rivera, to the rank of Sergeant based on their outstanding performance and potential for future leadership roles. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON D.C. – Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Betty, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Army Reserve, set the tone for the future direction of the Army Reserve at the annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Seminar on Oct. 16, 2024. Betty focused on the critical mission of building readiness within the Army Reserve, a vital component of the U.S. military.



Addressing senior leaders and enlisted personnel, Betty emphasized the Army Reserve's evolving role in a complex global landscape, highlighting the need for soldiers who are not only skilled but adaptable and innovative. He discussed the importance of a forward-thinking Army Reserve force, prepared to respond swiftly to national and international demands while reinforcing active-duty capabilities.



The theme, “Leveraging Innovation to Modernize and Build Readiness through Family Programs, training preparation, and unique skill sets,” underscored the unique challenges faced by Army Reserve Soldiers, often referred to as citizen warriors.



As the Army Reserve continues to modernize, Betty highlighted the importance of supporting Soldiers by prioritizing changes to family programs, enhancing training preparation, and Soldier Readiness. These initiatives are essential in ensuring that Army Reserve Soldiers and their families remain resilient, prepared, and fully integrated into the total force.



Family Programs: Strengthening the Foundation for Army Reserve Soldiers



“We need to change how we present family programs, make it a warfighting function,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Betty, emphasizing that Soldiers can focus on readiness if they know their families are secure. Effective family support helps Soldiers stay focused and motivated, providing the emotional and logistical aid needed for success.



Family programs are crucial in supporting the readiness of Army Reserve Soldiers, who integrate civilian and military duties. The seminar stressed that, like active-duty families, Army Reserve families need strong support networks.



Betty highlighted that family programs are more than just support—they’re a critical tool for readiness. When families are well-supported, soldiers gain peace of mind, enabling them to train and serve with full focus and commitment.



Due to the part-time nature of service and the geographic spread of Soldiers, these programs must be flexible and accessible. Efforts to modernize family support programs aim to meet the diverse needs of this force, especially for those living far from major military bases.



Change our Mindset: Get a Head Start



Command Sgt. Maj. Betty highlighted the Army Reserve's shift toward Large-Scale Combat Operations, pointing out the missed training opportunities during Battle Assemblies—the monthly exercises. This shift reflects a larger transformation in the Army Reserve’s approach, as leaders focus on readiness for high-intensity conflicts where adaptability, and proficiency are essential. Betty stressed that maximizing these limited training opportunities is no longer optional; it is a vital component of preparing Soldiers for real-world deployments.



“As soon as we put this uniform on, we’ve got to become Soldiers because we are wasting a lot of days we don’t have,” Betty said. He echoed Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command’s sentiment, reminding the audience that it is not a matter of if, but when the Army Reserve deploys.



He stressed the necessity for Soldiers to arrive fully prepared for training, encouraging leaders to to manage their time effectively, ensuring optimal readiness and mission success. “It’s like going to war; we’re not just going to pack, go to war, and fight,” he noted. “We go in with a plan, and we engage, fight, and win America’s war.”



In the Army Reserve, Soldiers are expected to achieve the same level of training in 39 days as their Active Duty counterparts complete in a year. With fewer training days, Soldiers must concentrate on high-impact, skill-building exercises. Betty believes reevaluating the time requirement is crucial to better accommodate unique schedules and leverage the civilian-acquired skills of Army Reserve Soldiers.



William Hamilton, deputy director of G-3/5/7, U.S. Army Reserve, reinforced the importance of ensuring that full-time personnel are well-trained and understand their priorities. He explained that these individuals play a pivotal role in enabling unit readiness and facilitating effective training. “The full-time staff is there to enable readiness and the training of the unit, making sure everyone comprehends the necessary processes and standardized systems,” he said.



Hamilton noted that efficient time management and pre-planned coordination are essential, especially given the constraints of part-time service. By completing administrative and logistical tasks before the Battle Assembly weekend, units can focus fully on meaningful training. This proactive approach enables Soldiers to gain the skills they need without losing valuable time.



The ultimate goal is to create a more capable, adaptable force, where training is rigorous and finely tuned to meet the unique demands of Army Reserve service. By streamlining preparation and maximizing each training moment, the Army Reserve is building a force that is both ready and resilient, prepared to meet the challenges of modern military operations.



Leveraging Innovation to Enhance Combat Readiness and Solve Problems



“When we recruit, we’re not looking for specific functional areas or MOS,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Sherri Turner, Command Sgt. Maj. of the 75th Innovation Command. “We’re really recruiting for that civilian-acquired skill set, certification, and talent.”



Turner emphasized that the 75th remains focused on combat readiness. She believes the approach to achieving this goal should always start with people, whose unique, civilian-acquired skills add a powerful dimension to the force. For Turner, readiness is as much about preparing Soldiers as it is about equipping them.



"The Army Reserve refers to its Soldiers as 'twice the citizen.' Turner noted it's because these Soldiers bring together invaluable operational experience and civilian insights, enriching the force and enhancing mission capabilities."



The 75th includes a diverse group of professionals, such as AI experts, data scientists, and human-machine interface specialists—skills that directly address some of the active Army’s most complex challenges. Turner explained that solving these challenges requires optimizing Army Reserve Soldiers with the unique skill sets they bring to the table.

“You can’t go to the fight without us,” Turner said. “Some problem sets simply can’t be solved without the civilian-acquired skills and certifications our Soldiers bring.”



For Turner, building readiness in the Army Reserve also means modernizing approaches to training and support. By using digital simulators, and combat training exercises, she hopes to ensure that Soldiers are prepared, connected, and mission-ready at all times.



A Holistic Approach to Army Reserve Readiness



The 2024 AUSA CSM Seminar highlighted the importance of strong family support, comprehensive training, and innovative Army Reserve Soldiers in building readiness. "It’s not a question of if the time will come, but when," said Command Sgt. Maj. Betty, stressing that Soldiers are equipped to tackle today’s challenges head-on. By investing in these key areas, the Army Reserve is fostering a resilient and combat-ready force.



Betty concluded the seminar by recognizing the winners of the Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition and promoting two exceptional Soldiers, Abel Bonilla and Elvin Rivera, to the rank of Sergeant based on their outstanding performance and potential for future leadership roles.