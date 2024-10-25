DLA Energy Shadow Program: Enhancing professional growth, producing future leaders

Photo By Ebony Gay | DLA Energy Middle East Customer Account Specialist Lester Ruiz receives guidance from...... read more read more Photo By Ebony Gay | DLA Energy Middle East Customer Account Specialist Lester Ruiz receives guidance from the DLA Energy Commander’s Action Group Director Rachel Dunlap during his tenure in the DLA Energy Shadow Program at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. Photo by Ebony Gay DLA Energy Public Affairs see less | View Image Page

In search of professional growth and an opportunity to expand his understanding of the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Lester Ruiz, a DLA Energy Middle East Supervisory Customer Account Specialist signed up for the DLA Energy Shadow Program.



While on the hunt for career enhancement opportunities, Ruiz was informed of the DLA Energy Shadow Program by his deputy director, James Elliott. Insight gained about the shadow program enabled him to solicit the aid of DLA Energy Commander’s Action Group Director Rachel Dunlap to navigate the weeklong journey of broadening his knowledge on DLA Energy operations.



“I wanted to learn how DLA Energy operates at the at the headquarters level,” Ruiz said. “Mrs. Dunlap is the director of the Commander’s Action Group which has operational ties to all areas of DLA Energy.”



Ruiz thought what better senior leader to learn from than a director with an extensive reach throughout the agency. His objective was to extend his current perspective of the agency and learn about the diverse ways agency leaders think strategically, as DLA Energy transforms.



Ruiz determined that his current role was just one piece of the DLA picture, but the shadow program experience enabled him to see how the work of the DLA Energy Middle East office fits into what DLA Energy headquarters does.



“In-person observation of CAG fast-paced processes and procedures was vital for me due to the steady flow of shared data agencywide that contributes to DLA Energy workforce operability,” said Ruiz. “For us to operate at an optimum level, DLA employees need to understand how our senior leader’s function and what factors are considered before they make decisions that affect us all.”



Ruiz’s most enjoyable parts of his DLA Energy Shadow Program tenure consisted of learning Dunlap’s leadership style, interacting with the CAG team and gaining insightful sound career advice from Dunlap’s DLA Energy peers.



As part of DLA Energy’s Talent Management Program, the year-round program spans three to five consecutive days and enables selected civilian employees from GS-7 through GS-15 the opportunity to select a senior leader to shadow. The shadowing experience allows participants to closely observe the daily responsibilities of a DLA Energy leader. It is designed to provide participants with valuable career development opportunities, professional networks, exposure to senior leadership and a thorough understanding of DLA Energy.



The DLA Energy Shadow Program is also a resource that fosters building strong relationships and leveraging the diverse skillsets of the DLA Energy workforce.

Dunlap, a former DLA Energy Shadow Program partaker was among the first four inaugural participants of the shadow program in 2018, where she shadowed Air Force Brig. Gen. Martin Chapin. Since then, she has mentored two other DLA employees.

From shadowing to being shadowed, the program is a means for mentors and mentees to use their interaction with each other as an invaluable learning experience that’ll aid with propelling their career to the next level, said Dunlap.



“Although Lester shadowed me, I learned from him through our open discussions and gained insight about challenges within the DLA Energy Middle East office,” Dunlap noted. “This is especially important for the CAG because we share information in support of the DLA Energy workforce, and we need to understand how our message lands in the regions and how we can better support them.”



By shadowing a senior leader, both the mentor and the mentee are provided with an in-depth view of how day-to-day DLA Energy operations impacts the workforce and the Warfighter, Dunlap added.



The shadow program provides a unique interactive hands-on experience with access to the various echelons on DLA and DLA Energy senior leaders while nurturing the development of the agency’s up-and-coming leaders of tomorrow and I encourage all DLA Energy employees to take part in the program, said Ruiz.