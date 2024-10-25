USAG Okinawa ASAP spotlights Red Ribbon Week

Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Graves, U.S. Army Garrison Army Substance Abuse Program intern,...... read more read more Photo By Ichiro Tokashiki | U.S. Army Sgt. Emma Graves, U.S. Army Garrison Army Substance Abuse Program intern, observes a student simulating driving while wearing impairment googles during Red Ribbon week, at Ryukyu Middle School, Okinawa, Japan, on Oct. 24, 2024. Impairment googles simulate the effects of alcohol consumption on the body and are used as an educational tool during Red Ribbon Week. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa’s Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) spearheaded Red Ribbon Week activities across Okinawa to promote drug-free living and educate young students on the dangers of substance abuse.



This year’s events included a “Lunch and Learn” session at Ryukyu Middle School, a student outreach at Kadena High School and two Halloween trunk-or-treat events.



ASAP’s collaboration with Ryukyu Middle School gave students a unique opportunity to experience the risks of impaired judgment and motor skills associated with substance use. Activities included a field sobriety test with “fatal vision” goggles, simulating various intoxication levels, and a driving exercise that challenged students to navigate a course while “impaired.” The event also featured the “Wheel of Misfortune,” where students spun a wheel landing on different substances and answered substance-related questions to win prizes, adding an educational twist to the fun.



“We want students to make informed choices by understanding the real-life consequences of substance abuse,” said Chere Lee, USAG Okinawa ASAP specialist. “Red Ribbon Week isn’t just about saying ‘no’ to drugs; it’s about providing education that helps students understand why it’s so important.”



ASAP has also distributed educational pamphlets to various Army units stationed across Torii Station, aimed at reaching soldiers, civilians, and families with psychoeducation resources and prevention strategies. As part of the effort to create a drug-free community, ASAP’s information materials addressed not only illicit drugs but also over-the-counter medications and other substances that students might overlook as potentially harmful.



“Red Ribbon Week is an invaluable resource,” said Lee. “As access to drugs is increasing worldwide, we’re committed to equipping young people with the knowledge they need to navigate these risks responsibly.”



Red Ribbon Week is the longest running anti-drug campaign in the United States and highlights the importance of living a drug-free lifestyle.



"Red Ribbon Week continues to serve as a powerful tool in fostering awareness and resilience," said Lee. "In Okinawa, where students may have different influences and exposures than their U.S. counterparts, community programs like this are key in supporting safe, informed decision-making."