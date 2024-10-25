Camp Blaz to Run 249 Miles in Celebration of the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday

To celebrate the Marine Corps’ 249th Birthday, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz will collectively run 249 miles during a 24-hour period.



The birthday run starts, Nov. 6, 7 a.m. in Agat. The run ends on Nov. 7, on MCB Camp Blaz, with the entire unit finishing the last mile together. The event will conclude with a traditional birthday cake-cutting ceremony.



Media is invited to cover the 249th Birthday Run during the following times:



Nov. 6, 9:30 - 10 a.m. – Asan Beach Park (broll/photos run) and interviews with MCB Camp Blaz Commanding Officer, Sergeant Major, runners



Nov. 7, 8:30 - 9 a.m. – MCB Camp Blaz, (Old NCTS) (broll/photos of unit run, cake-cutting ceremony) and interview with MCB Camp Blaz Commanding Officer, Sergeant Major, runners



**Times may vary slightly due to individual running paces.



Additional information:



On Nov. 10, 2024, Marines across the globe will recognize and acknowledge 249 years of service to their country, the sacrifices made to defend democracy, and the Marine Corps' enduring legacy as America's premier fighting force.



At 7 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2024 the Marines and Sailors of MCB Camp Blaz will commemorate 249 years of service to their country by collectively running a total of 249 miles, symbolizing the commitment to excellence, endurance, and the unbreakable bond that unites Marines. This event will conclude on Nov. 7 with the Marine Corps 249th Birthday Cake Cutting ceremony.



The 249th Birthday run will begin in Agat where the 1st Provisional Marine Brigade landed on July 21, 1944. Runners will continue north on Route 2 to Naval Base Guam. After NBG, Marines will run north on Marine Corps Drive, past Asan where 3rd Marine Division landed on July 21, 1944. The course will continue past Joint Region Marianas, Naval Hospital Guam, and the Governor’s Complex before continuing up Marine Corps Drive. At the intersection of Marine Corps Drive and Route 3, the runners will continue north on Route 3 to the MCB Camp Blaz gate at the old Naval Computer and Telecommunication Station. At MCB Camp Blaz the runners will complete laps for the remainder of the 249 miles. On Nov. 7, the 24-hour run will conclude with the entire unit finishing the last mile together. The run will be followed by a traditional birthday cake-cutting ceremony.



If you are interested in covering the event, please RSVP with Maj. Diann Rosenfeld at diann.rosenfeld.mil@usmc.mil, Office 671-355-8074.

