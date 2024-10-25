403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Cho, Dae Hyeon - Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia

Mr. Cho, Dae Hyeon was nominated for the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight for his hard work and dedication, and for his outstanding achievements, which have significantly contributed to the overall improvement of the Army Field Support Battalion-Northeast Asia, Army Prepositioned Stock-4 Care of Supplies in Storage mission readiness. During Mr. Cho’s time in the Maintenance Division he has tirelessly overseen, managed, and supported maintenance operations throughout multiple military exercises. On a day-to-day basis, he serves as the vital bridge in a joint effort between 78 Korean speaking employees (consisting of Korean Service Corps employees and Korean National Employees) and the American workforce.



Hometown:



Busan, South Korea



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



One year and six months.



What other military positions have you held?



Logistics planner & ammunition officer as Republic of Korea Army officer (major), 2nd Infantry Division G-4, Camp Humphreys.



Tell us about your job and what you do:



I serve as a logistics management specialist and the Korean National Employee/Korean Service Corps senior leader in the Maintenance Division at Camp Carroll. I am responsible for supervising all maintenance operations and contribute to improving equipment deployment readiness with my knowledge of maintenance operations. I provide command and control over all KSC and KN personnel assigned to the Maintenance Division and exercise full supervisory responsibility over work operations. Additionally, I consult with employees about their issues and problems, and through communication, resolve issues to enhance the unity and morale of subordinates. Lastly, I am responsible for supervising leave, submitting recommendations for employee awards and evaluating work performance. I also conduct the Maintenance Division overview briefing to Key Leaders Engagements like ROK Army and U.S. Army generals based on in-depth knowledge of maintenance operations, logistic activities and APS-4. I have received coins from the U.S deputy assistant secretary of defense, deputy commander, ROK-US Combined Forces Command, and the ROKA Consolidated Army Logistics School commandant.



What is the best thing about working at AFSBn-NEA?



I love working at AFSBn-NEA because it gives me the unique opportunity to contribute to mission-critical operations in a strategic region, ensuring the readiness and support of U.S. and allied forces. The role not only offers professional growth in logistics and leadership but also allows for collaboration with diverse teams, fostering both personal development and a sense of purpose.



What do you like to do in your free time?



Traveling is my hobby and spending time with my family shopping together.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?



I have a black belt in Taekwondo, and I was Spanish instructor at the Korea Defense Language Institute.

