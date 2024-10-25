"The President’s Own" United States Marine Band Leaves Lasting Impact on Utah and Idaho Audiences

Photo By Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin, Director of "the President's Own" United...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ryan Nowlin, Director of "the President's Own" United States Marine Band and a Broadview Heights, Ohio native, conducts songs from their 2024 National Concert Tour. “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band’s mission is to perform music for the President of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. Founded in 1798 by an Act of Congress, the Marine Band is America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis A. Ponce Alavez Jr.) see less | View Image Page

BOISE, IDAHO, Oct. 25, 2024 — "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, the Marine Corps’ premier musical unit, captivated audiences in Utah and Idaho this week with stirring performances. In collaboration with representatives from Recruiting Station Salt Lake City, 8th Marine Corps District, the band toured Weber State University, Brigham Young University, Brigham Young University-Idaho, Idaho State University, and concluded its tour at Capital High School in Boise, Idaho.

For community members who attended, the performance was more than just a concert; it was a celebration of patriotism and musical excellence. Under the passionate direction of Lt. Col. Ryan J. Nowlin, the band infused each performance with energy, engaging audiences who clapped, sang, and swayed to the music. The energy radiating from the stage reached every corner of the room, sparking emotional responses that stayed with attendees long after the last note faded.



At each performance’s conclusion, the band played a medley honoring each branch of the military. Veterans stood when their respective branch hymn played, receiving cheers from the audience, with the Marines’ Hymn ending the sequence, where Marine veterans appeared to stand a little taller.



One attendee in Rexburg, Idaho shared their excitement with Marines, saying, “This is huge. You have the whole community out here to see this!”



The sentiment was similar on the other side of the state Friday evening. Among the attendees at Capital High School was Gary Keith, father of Marine Corporal David Keith. For Gary, the experience was deeply nostalgic. He had first seen "The President’s Own" perform at Capital High in the 1980s as a trombonist in his school band, which sparked his lifelong interest in the Marine Corps' music program.



“Getting to see them here again was huge,” Keith said, recalling the inspiration he felt as a young musician.



Forty years later, the unit appeared to make a similar impact on current band students. Capital High School percussionists Gavin Hawkins and Maliki Santos were in awe of the performance, captivated by the precision and talent of the band’s percussion section.



"I don’t think I’ve ever been more impressed with a performance in my life! That was just mind-blowing,” said Hawkins, a sophomore. Santos, who is a junior, agreed, adding, “Seeing how good percussionists can be was really inspiring.”



The evening offered a unique opportunity for students and community members alike to connect with the Marines on a personal level, including a Capital High senior who spoke with Gunnery Sgt. Sean Salazar about his options in the Marine music program. Salazar, who helps prospective Marine musicians through the audition process, explained that candidates submit a video audition, with those who meet the criteria invited for an in-person audition.



In addition to the public performances, Marines visited local schools to discuss career paths for aspiring Marine musicians. They highlighted the distinctions within the Marine Corps' music program, particularly between fleet Marine Corps bands and "The President's Own." Unlike members of other Marine bands, who attend boot camp, Marine Combat Training, and the Naval School of Music before joining one of the fleet Marine bands across the U.S., musicians who earn a place with "The President's Own" serve exclusively in Washington, D.C. and enter with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Their unique insignia bears a musical lyre instead of the typical crossed rifles, setting them apart within the Corps.



“The fleet bands offer Marines a unique opportunity to serve musically and operationally, and Marines can later audition for premier bands like 'The President’s Own,'” said GySgt Salazar. He encouraged anyone interested in a career in military music to reach out to their local recruiter or message an MTA on Instagram at @usmarinemusicprogram.



Through this tour, "The President's Own" showcased not only the power of music to unite and inspire but also offered a glimpse into the Marine Corps’ commitment to excellence.