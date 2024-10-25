Marine Corps Shooting Team Regional Marksmanship Competition

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – The Marine Corps Shooting Team hosted the first of this year’s annual regional marksmanship competitions in Quantico, Virginia, from 17 to 25 October 2024.



The regional marksmanship competition consisted of three training days, two individual match days, and one team match day over one week with 59 Marines and other service members participating. Events included advanced marksmanship instruction and competitions in individual and team rifle and pistol categories. Participants also engaged in advanced techniques for engaging moving targets and night vision device marksmanship.



“Marksmanship is a critical skill for Marines, and this competition allows us to push our limits and test our skills amongst the best of the area” said Capt. John Bodzioch. “It’s about more than just scoring; it’s about identifying our weaknesses and ensuring that we are ready for any situation we may face, while simultaneously fostering teamwork and camaraderie among Marines."



The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition (MCMC) is part of the Competition in Arms Program or CIAP. A program whose primary goal is to stimulate interest in marksmanship, enhance proficiency in small arms use, and refine precision and combat marksmanship skills. These competitions provide Marines with the opportunity to hone the skills that make them effective on the battlefield and to deliver lethal force in dynamic environments.



“The Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition is demanding.” Cpl. Jason Flessner said “The MCMC provides extensive training in various scenarios that simulate battlefield conditions, allowing participants to develop and refine their skills in delivering lethal force effectively in dynamic environments.”



The Ocasio Trophy is awarded to the highest scoring rifle team at MCMC NCR, named after retired Gunnery Sergeant Nelson Ocasio, who won the Interservice Rifle Championships three times in a row and significantly contributed to Marine Corps marksmanship through publications and training videos. The Zins Trophy honors the highest scoring pistol team at MCMC NCR, named after Brian Zins, a twelve-time National Champion and the first Lance Corporal to earn the distinguished pistol shot badge. Zins set multiple National Records during his 20-year career and played a key role in developing marksmanship training standards.

This year’s MCMC- National Capital Region Rifle winners are SSgt Tyler Johnson with gold, Cpl Jason Flessner with Silver, Cpl Nathan Sypeck with first bronze, Sgt Paul Liu-Gorman with second bronze, and SSgt Charles Shilling with third bronze. The matches pistol competition winners are SSgt Lucas VanDenBosch with gold, GySgt Chad Rexrode with silver, Sgt Paul Liu-Gorman with first bronze, Sgt Ariginald Handcock with second bronze, and Capt Sean Cooper with the third bronze medal. Cpl Jason Flessner earned his final leg points to become a Distinguished Marksman with his second-place finish during this year’s competition.



These competitions are aligned to the recently published Marine Corps Marksmanship Campaign Plan (MCP), an innovative framework that evaluates Marine proficiency using five key attributes: Speed, Precision, Executive Control, Adaptability, and Risk Exposure. A pivotal development in the MCP’s journey began with the introduction of the Annual Rifle Qualification three years ago. This revamped qualification emphasized combat-relevant shooting positions and focused on achieving lethal effects. Now, the MCP goes further by implementing the Infantry Marksmanship Assessment along with the Joint Marksmanship Assessment Package interface, a cutting-edge shot-timer technology designed to measure lethality in a more dynamic course of fire.



“The integration of technology into our training represents a significant leap forward,” Said Master Gunnery Sgt. Nicholas Capko “It not only tracks performance but also provides immediate feedback to enhance our training outcomes.”



The CIAP includes four other annual regional Marine Corps Marksmanship Competitions held at Camp Butler, Japan; Marine Corps Base Hawaii; Camp Pendleton, California; and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.



“Our commitment to marksmanship excellence is vital for the operational readiness of our Marines,” said Capt. John Bodzioch. “Through these competitions, we embrace innovation and continuously improve our skills, ensuring we remain prepared for the complexities of modern warfare.”

