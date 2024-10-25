Stay Healthy this Season: Vaccinate Against Flu, RSV, and COVID-19

Photo By Kim Farcot | Respiratory viruses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV are more common in the fall and...... read more read more Photo By Kim Farcot | Respiratory viruses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV are more common in the fall and winter. Talk to your health care provider about which vaccines you need and if you can receive them all at the same time. https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html see less | View Image Page

Even though respiratory illnesses can happen at any time of the year, they may be more prevalent during the fall and winter months.



The Defense Health Agency reminds beneficiaries to take the necessary precautions to minimize the effects of seasonal respiratory illnesses, like influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus—the three most common in the U.S.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these diseases are highly contagious and serious, causing hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths each year. Respiratory viruses can share similar symptoms and risk factors so it’s important to take steps to prevent them from spreading.



Experts at the DHA and CDC promote staying up to date on vaccines, the most common method of defense for respiratory illnesses.



Respiratory Virus Symptoms



Respiratory viruses may cause upper and lower respiratory tract symptoms. Some viruses also affect the nose, throat, and lungs, and can lead to serious lung infections such as pneumonia.



Respiratory virus symptoms include:

• Fever

• Chills

• Fatigue (tiredness)

• Cough

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Decrease in appetite

• Sore throat

• Vomiting

• New loss of taste or smell

• Headache, muscle or body aches

• Diarrhea

• Weakness



Vaccines Vital to Health and Immunity



Immunizations help your body defend itself from viruses by strengthening the body’s defense system, according to the CDC, and an immunized person is far less likely to die or become seriously ill than someone whose immune system is unprepared to fight an infection.



Experts say flu vaccinations reduce the risk of hospitalization and severe complications for those at higher risk and can reduce the risk of the flu between 40% and 60%.



Vaccines can also help prevent against the potency of new emerging variants of endemic viruses, like the flu and COVID-19.



The recent emergence of new COVID-19 variants emphasizes the importance of vaccinations and increasing vaccination efforts to provide sufficient protection—especially with a possible upcoming wave of new variants.



With emerging variants of influenza and COVID-19 each year, it is important to get the most recent vaccination available for each to ensure maximum protection.



RSV immunizations are important, but infants and older adults are more likely to develop severe RSV, which can lead to hospitalization.



According to the CDC, over 95% of adults hospitalized in 2023-2024 due to COVID-19 had no record of receiving the latest vaccine.



RSV immunizations are highly encouraged for the following populations:

• All infants younger than 8 months

• Infants and children ages 8 to 19 months at increased risk for developing severe RSV

• Adults aged 60 and older

• Pregnant people during weeks 32 through 36 of pregnancy



Tips to Stay Healthy



Experts agree vaccines provide the most effective protection against viruses, but other precautions are just as important.



Consider adopting these habits to avoid getting ill or spreading a virus:

• Avoid people who are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze.

• Wash your hands (or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if washing with soap and water is not possible).

• Avoid contact with your nose, eyes, or mouth.

• Stay home if you have flu-like symptoms.

• Wear a mask.

• Stay in well-ventilated spaces.



Where Can I Get Vaccinated?



Military Health System beneficiaries can make a vaccination appointment at their military hospital or clinic or at a TRICARE retail network pharmacy at no cost.



TRICARE covers these vaccines based on CDC recommendations.



There are three ways you can get these vaccines:

• Go to a military hospital or clinic.

• Go to a TRICARE retail network pharmacy. Make sure the person who gives you the vaccine is a pharmacist. If another type of provider gives you a vaccine at a retail pharmacy, you may have out-of-pocket costs.

• See a TRICARE-authorized civilian provider. However, if you get other services at the same time, you may have to pay copayments or cost-shares. These costs vary based on your health plan.



If you live overseas, you can get your vaccines at military hospitals or clinics or TRICARE-authorized civilian providers.



Before you get your flu shot, call ahead to check if you need an appointment and if the vaccine is available.