17th SB gears up for deployment through intensive training

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas -The Nevada Army National Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade recently completed a rigorous training exercise organized by the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army West. The exercise was designed to prepare the unit for its upcoming overseas deployment to serve as the 1st TSC’s largest and most diverse brigade, known as Task Force Warrior. The brigade will operate across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in 21 countries.



The training simulated situations and challenges they may encounter in a deployed environment. It combined role-playing scenarios and real-life situations, enabling the brigade to practice their responses, as well as their effectiveness to refine techniques for overall mission readiness.



Several Soldiers assigned to the 34th Division Sustainment Brigade shared their experiences and best practices from their current deployment in the region, and they will soon transfer authority to the 17th SB.



A team of subject matter experts from the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the 364th Expeditionary Sustainment Command also shared their knowledge and lessons learned by sending a small group of trainers. The 3rd ESC will replace the 364th ESC, staffing the 1st TSC operational command post in the area.



The 17th SB, based in Nevada, is a key component of the Army National Guard, playing a vital role in logistics and sustainment operations to ensure Soldiers in the field receive the supplies and support they need. As a National Guard unit, the brigade is composed of citizen-Soldiers who bring unique perspectives and skills from their civilian lives but must also adapt quickly to the demands of military service.



The recent exercise was tailored to replicate situations the unit is likely to face in the U.S. CENTCOM area of operations. It involved various simulations to test logistics capabilities, teamwork, and the ability to manage unexpected challenges. By integrating realistic scenarios, the training enabled the soldiers to practice making decisions under pressure and identify areas for improvement before deployment.



Spc. Zachary Murray, combat medic, 17th SB, shared his perspective on the experience. “This exercise has helped me make the transition from a line unit to a brigade,” he said. “I’m very excited to be a part of patient care.”



Col. Joseph Claros, the brigade’s commanding officer, expressed his pride in how the Soldiers rose to the occasion. “I am proud of my Soldiers and how quickly they acclimated to this exercise,” he said. “They were able to come together as a team, get closer, synchronize their efforts, and get ready for the mission ahead.” His remarks emphasized the importance of cohesion and teamwork in ensuring the unit’s success during deployment.



The exercise also included support from subject matter experts, such as Barbara Gersna, who serves as the 1st TSC’s deputy public affairs officer and helped train the 17th’s public affairs team. “Having Mrs. Gersna here was very impactful,” Duran said. “It was beneficial to have a trained PAO help guide our section, providing insights and expertise that will pay off in the field.”



The exercise’s overall goal was to ensure the brigade’s readiness for deployment. The blend of realistic scenarios, expert guidance, and teamwork fostered a learning environment where Soldiers could grow individually and collectively. As they look ahead to their mission, the Soldiers of the 17th SB are better prepared to face deployment challenges, ready to sustain operations, and support fellow service members wherever they are needed.



The 1st TSC is America’s only permanently deployed sustainment command which provides centralized sustainment Command and Control and executes predictive and precise operational-level sustainment to the Army, Joint Force, and Unified Action Partners to enable multi-domain operations in support of the Combatant Command (USCENTCOM) and the Theater Army/Combined Forces Land Component Command in 21 countries in the Middle East.

