E3B testing at Fort Sill: Soldiers tested against grueling standards

Photo By Angela Turner | Soldiers began this year's FCOE Expert Soldier, Expert Infantryman and Expert Field...... read more read more Photo By Angela Turner | Soldiers began this year's FCOE Expert Soldier, Expert Infantryman and Expert Field Medic badge testing with a shared Expert Physical Fitness Assessment. The EPFA consists of a one-mile run, 30 dead-stop push-ups, 100-meter sprint, 16 sandbag lifts, 50-meter farmers carry with two 40-pound water cans, a 25-meter-high crawl, a 25 meter three-five second rush, and another mile run. The EPFA must be completed within 27:30 minutes for EIB or 30:00 minutes for ESB and EFMB. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Oct. 25, 2024) — Soldiers at Fort Sill took part in the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB), Expert Infantryman Badge (EIB), and Expert Soldier Badge (ESB) testing—collectively known as the E3B—from Oct. 21-25. These Soldiers were tested on rigorous tasks under challenging conditions, pushing their skills, endurance and resolve.



The E3B event, designed to recognize the most proficient Soldiers in the U.S. Army, was a grueling experience. Each participant had to navigate various combat scenarios and demonstrate expert-level competencies in their respective fields. From day one, Soldiers faced simulated battlefield conditions, including medical emergencies, weapons proficiency, land navigation and physical fitness, while contending with challenging environmental conditions.



The event culminated in a badge award ceremony held at Vessey Hall Oct. 25. At the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, senior enlisted leader at the Fires Center of Excellence, said E3B is a significant Army event, and it demands dedication from Soldiers.



“These badges are a testament to the grit, determination and expertise of the Soldiers standing before us today,” Sartain said. “It’s not just about meeting the standards—it’s about exceeding them under pressure.”



The E3B badges are some of the most respected distinctions in the Army. The EFMB, for example, is awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate superior proficiency in medical tasks under combat conditions. Similarly, the EIB and ESB recognize excellence in infantry and soldiering tasks. Historically, these badges signify that the recipients have shown themselves as the best in their field.



Sartain said achieving these badges is no small feat.



"These Soldiers have tested themselves against the most stringent standards. Their achievement reflects their commitment to excellence, and it serves as a reminder to all of us about the caliber of Soldiers in today’s Army,” Sartain said.



Among the standout Soldiers was newly promoted Spc. Izaiah Butler, who earned the EFMB. Butler, who had just been promoted to specialist following the ceremony, said achieving the badge was an emotional journey.



"It's been a tough few days, but the training and support from my team pushed me through,” Butler said. “Earning this badge is a huge honor and a reminder of the responsibility we carry as medical Soldiers on the battlefield.