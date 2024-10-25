Munson Army Health Center screens service members, military families on food insecurity

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center will screen patients for food insecurity, at least once...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center will screen patients for food insecurity, at least once every 12 months, during primary care exams. Using military treatment facilities, like Munson, to reach service members and their families about food insecurity is part of a larger network of federal, state, and community-based agencies offering support to address the complex needs of military families. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas – Blood pressure, pulse, and body temperature are metrics you’d expect to be assessed when checking in for a medical appointment, but now, at least once per year, patients at Munson Army Health Center will be screened for food insecurity, too.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as limited or uncertain access to adequate food.



According to the USDA, poor nutrition is a leading cause of illness in the United States, associated with more than half a million deaths per year. It is linked with increased risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease as well as broader impacts, including higher health care costs and decreased productivity.



“It’s a national patient safety goal to address health equity. We ask these questions so that we can provide resources if our population is experiencing food insecurity,” said Elizabeth Higgins, a population health nurse at Munson, who shared that a military-wide screening showed 25.8% of military families experience food insecurity.



“This can have a negative impact on the physical and mental health of service members and their families,” Higgins said. “At Munson, we want to identify those who may need extra help in meeting their nutrition needs.”



Using military treatment facilities, like Munson, to reach service members and their families about food insecurity is part of a larger network of federal, state, and community-based agencies offering support to address the complex needs of military families.



At least once every 12 months, patients will be given a questionnaire when they arrive for a primary care medical appointment at Munson that asks two questions about their access to food.



Based on the response, patients may be screened more frequently, if the response indicates that they may be food insecure.



“In the exam room, a member of their care team will ask questions one-on-one with a patient. If the patient would like more information, we have a guide that lists state, local and military agencies that individuals may contact if they are experiencing food insecurity,” said Higgins. “We also can provide a referral to our nutritionist for meal planning, food budgeting, and so much more.”



The data the care teams collect will be forwarded to the Defense Health Agency aggregately and will not identify individual service members or their families, but may be used to help leaders address challenges that may pose a threat to U.S. military readiness and resilience.



Visit https://www.tricare.mil/HealthWellness/HealthyLiving/Food-Insecurity for additional resources on food insecurity.