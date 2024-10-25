MilGears Usability Study: Enhancing the Military Lifecycle

In an initiative aimed at refining the MilGears platform, the Department of Defense (DoD) has launched a usability study to gather essential feedback from service members and veterans. Melora McVickers, the Director of Credentialing for Force Education and Training at the Secretary of Defense's office, emphasizes the significance of this study in improving the transition experience for military personnel entering civilian life.



"The value of MilGears lies in its interoperability; it integrates information from service members, Joint Service transcripts, on-the-job training, certifications, and licensures," McVickers explained. "This comprehensive system not only consolidates crucial data but also aligns it with a database of opportunities, providing users with a robust toolkit."



The usability study, conducted at Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida, aims to identify glitches and gather user feedback to enhance system performance and usability. “As users navigate the tool, they might encounter glitches—hopefully not—but their feedback is invaluable in making improvements,” noted McVickers. "The insights collected will enable the DoD to implement necessary enhancements, ensuring MilGears remains a vital resource for transitioning service members."



Lisa Lutz, President and CEO of SOLID, highlighted the expansive scope of MilGears, stating, "It encompasses the entire military lifecycle, from recruiting and retention to professionalizing the force." The tool supports lateral entry, facilitating service members' exploration of various career paths, even beyond their current roles. A standout feature of MilGears is its gap analysis capability, which helps users identify qualifications needed for their desired civilian occupations.



McVickers elaborated on how service members can view average qualifications for their target fields and assess their standing. “It provides insight into how they compare, enabling them to quickly identify available goals and opportunities,” she said.



Beyond job search functionalities, MilGears can generate a master resume within minutes, tailored for specific career opportunities. "It streamlines the initial work by creating a master resume quickly, allowing users to customize it for particular opportunities," McVickers explained. The usability study underscores the DoD's commitment to continuous improvement. Lutz added, “The tool is not stagnant; it’s a living, breathing instrument.”



Ongoing feedback will ensure MilGears evolves to meet the changing needs of service members and veterans. "A good system should continuously evolve," said Thom Seith, Director of MilGears at NETPDC. "This usability study is essential for enhancing user experience and ensuring MilGears remains a crucial resource for service members throughout their military lifecycle."



Transitioning from military to civilian life can be challenging, and the MilGears platform aims to provide a seamless experience, aiding service members in navigating their options. “We aspire to use it as a recruiting and retention tool,” McVickers stated, highlighting the system's potential for facilitating informed career decisions.



Staff Sergeant Wyatt Austin Flint, a Digital Network Exploitation Analyst in the Air Force, shared his insights on the tool's potential to assist service members in their transitions to civilian careers. Focused on career development and education, Flint participated in the study to explore how MilGears can offer tailored recommendations based on individual military experiences. He acknowledged that while the system is still improving, it holds promise for service members aiming to translate their military skills into civilian opportunities. “It’s not perfect yet, but that’s why we’re here—to identify issues and enhance its functionality before it launches publicly,” he remarked.



Having recently reenlisted for another four years, Flint sees immense value in MilGears for his career path. Currently pursuing a degree in cybersecurity technologies, he believes the platform can effectively showcase his skills and experiences from basic training to his eventual exit from the military. “If used correctly, MilGears could document everything I’ve accomplished and create a comprehensive profile aligning with my career interests,” he stated. When asked if he would recommend MilGears to fellow service members nearing the end of their enlistment, Flint emphasized the program's ease and efficiency. “I’d tell them it’s a straightforward way to upload documents and let the platform generate a resume, saving them the effort of recalling every detail of their military history,” he said.



As MilGears continues to refine its capabilities, Flint's insights highlight the platform’s potential as a vital resource for service members transitioning to civilian life, enabling them to navigate their career paths with clarity and confidence.



Army Sergeant Major Alicia Trammell, a seasoned human resources professional with nearly two decades of military experience, shared her perspective on MilGears and its role in assisting service members with their transitions to civilian life. As the senior enlisted "42 Alpha" at the 350th Civil Affairs Command, Trammell understands the challenges soldiers face when seeking civilian employment. Preparing for her own transition in the next four years, Trammell stressed the importance of starting early and gathering as much information as possible. “This tool can help people create a product for job applications,” she remarked.



Trammell's experience reveals that many soldiers are unaware of available resources like MilGears, which can be instrumental in their career planning. Having served in various locations, Trammell has witnessed many service members struggle with their transitions. She believes platforms like MilGears can provide essential guidance and tools to help soldiers create a clear plan for their futures. "If soldiers fully engage with the resources MilGears offers,” she explained, "it could potentially help guide soldiers all the way through the transition process."



As she contemplates her future beyond the military, Trammell is exploring various career paths, expressing interest in fields like cybersecurity and even flight attending. “I don’t know what life looks like after the military,” she admitted, adding that MilGears could assist her in identifying potential career options based on her military background. Trammell’s insights underscore the critical need for service members to start planning their transitions early, ideally four or five years before their expected exit from the military. “Having every tool available to determine your path is crucial,” she stated, recognizing the challenges many face when re-entering civilian life after extensive military service.



With her extensive HR experience and upcoming transition, Sergeant Major Alicia Trammell’s perspective on MilGears highlights the platform's potential to serve as a vital resource for service members, helping them navigate successful paths to civilian careers while preserving the invaluable skills and training acquired during their service.



As the usability study progresses, the DoD remains dedicated to refining MilGears, ensuring it effectively supports the career transitions of military personnel. McVickers concluded, "We are committed to building a tool that not only aids users in making informed decisions but also helps them understand the breadth of opportunities available in the civilian workforce."

