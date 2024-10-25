Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Graduates

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | New Lean Sx Sigma Green Belt Graduates (From Left to right) Lt Kathryn E. Johnstonwoo,

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.25.2024

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson 

    NMRTC Sigonella/US Naval Hospital Sigonella

    On October 25, 2024, Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer NMRTC Sigonella, presented five team members with their Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certificates after learning about their Green Belt projects.

    Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Green Belt training is essential for professionals seeking to improve process efficiency and quality within their organizations. It provides a strong foundation in data-driven problem-solving and waste reduction techniques, enabling teams to enhance productivity and reduce costs. After completing a rigorous week of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training, these graduates are prepared to lead process improvement at the command by spearheading projects aimed at streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving overall efficiency.

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
