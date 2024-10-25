Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Graduates

On October 25, 2024, Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer NMRTC Sigonella, presented five team members with their Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certificates after learning about their Green Belt projects.



Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Green Belt training is essential for professionals seeking to improve process efficiency and quality within their organizations. It provides a strong foundation in data-driven problem-solving and waste reduction techniques, enabling teams to enhance productivity and reduce costs. After completing a rigorous week of Lean Six Sigma Green Belt training, these graduates are prepared to lead process improvement at the command by spearheading projects aimed at streamlining operations, reducing costs, and improving overall efficiency.

