Blue October 2024 Integrated Training Exercise onboard Cheatham Annex

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (October 23, 2024) Members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services along with uniformed Master-at-Arms assigned to the Security Department at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown converged onboard Cheatham Annex on Tuesday, October 22nd for the annual Blue October Integrated Training Exercise. The unique exercise allowed participants to reinforce interoperability during a simulated active shooter integrated training exercise. It is also one of the largest onboard a U.S. Navy installation on the Virginia Peninsula, with over 50 participants from multiple partner agencies. The exercise, on the anticipated heels of Halloween or all-hallows-eve, ensured participants were ready for any real-world contingencies and reinforced that integrated training is not anything to be afraid of.



Preparation for the exercise started early in the morning when a large contingent of Sailors assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NCHB-1) mustered with DOD Police Instructor Steve McDonald for makeup and special effects. In tandem with the Halloween season, special effects included lacerations of varying depth and size, exposed skin to simulate broken bones, simulated gunshot wounds and of course generous amounts of red dye. Instructor McDonald and others from the integrated training team also provided each role player a casualty card so that responding participants would know how to address each casualty.



Additionally, casualty cards denoted ambulatory and non-ambulatory casualties which. Role players received one last safety briefing before being placed strategically at various locations throughout the building with specific instructions on how to react to responders. Lastly, role players were strategically placed throughout the building to play the role of aggressors and hostage takers; with members of the Installation Training Team nearby to control the interactions and to ensure the safety of participants.



Like clockwork, at around 0930 a simulated radio broadcast which commenced the integrated training exercise. Within seconds, members of the installation’s Security Department responded with lights, sirens and quicky made entry into the sprawling building that belonged to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion One (NMCB-1). A tactical search of the building netted a host of simulated casualties which were addressed by follow on-law enforcement personnel.



A simulated call for mutual assistance was broadcast, which netted a measured response from members of the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office (YPSO). They responded quickly and were able to integrate with uniformed members of the installation’s Security Department. Within 15 minutes, members of York County Fire and Life Safety set up a casualty collection point nearby, while an incident command post was setup by members of YPSO and Security Personnel from the installation. YPSO utilized their specialized drone to provide aerial surveillance in real-time, while an integrated tactical team of YPSO deputies and installation law enforcement contained a simulated barricaded suspect. Additional surveillance was provided via a specialized marksman observing and providing real-time surveillance to law enforcement personnel from a covered position.



Responding personnel also encountered an onslaught of vocalized emotions from both victims and role players who had sheltered in place before being led outside in groups. Medical personnel quickly simulated the application of tourniquets and bandages to stop gushing red dye from the extremities of role players, while additional teams of responding personnel evacuated casualties. All this was done under the careful watch of a host of installation evaluators and observers wearing a variety of colored vests. Once in a safe location, fire and medical personnel quickly treated and loaded casualties onto stretchers for a simulated ride to the hospital.



Members of the Emergency Response Team members from the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and installation law enforcement employed specialized tactical communications equipment in an attempt to secure the release of simulated hostages who were barricaded in with an aggressor. This was done via the employment of a tactical communications set which allowed for secure voice and video dialogue with a command post. On scene incident commanders called for a tactical breach after attempts at a peaceful negotiation failed. A successful tactical breach was employed with both installation security forces and civilian law enforcement. A broadcast via Cheatham Annex’s giant voice system signaled an end to the training exercise at around 1230 that afternoon.



“Our organically developed annual Blue October exercise event has been an integral part of maintaining positive partnership with our tenants, local municipality law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical services. It also provides all individual teams an opportunity to showcase their specific capabilities in a collaborative and cohesive environment. It’s an all-around successful event that’s good for everyone,” said Installation Training Officer Wayn MacKay. A follow-on debrief with all involved parties provided for an exchange of ideas and an opportunity to address any issues that were encountered during this annual exercise. The annual exercise also reinforced the interoperability of responding agencies to ensure readiness, and the distinct capability to address any emergent incidents on the heels of Halloween.